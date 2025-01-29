Over the last couple of months, GameSir has cemented itself as a key player in the controller landscape, with products ranging from cool PC gamepads like the Tarantula Pro to the Android-oriented G8 Plus and X4 Aileron. The GameSir X3 Pro is the company’s newest smartphone controller, cramming a cooling fan into a customizable gamepad chassis.
The built-in fan remains the main shtick of the controller, and having used the controller for emulated titles and demanding Android games, I can confirm that it lives up to the hype. While I have a couple of nitpicks about the X3 Pro, it’s a decent budget-friendly keyboard for anyone who wants their gaming sessions to remain uninterrupted by the scourge of overheating.
2024 in emulation: Huge progress in multiple platforms, with one major setback
A brief recap of the developments and hinderances to the emulation industry in 2024
About this review: GameSir sent me the X3 Pro for review purposes. But the company had no input into the contents of the article.
GameSir X3 Pro Moblie Game Controller
That also keeps your smartphone cool
GameSir, a pioneer in gaming peripherals, introduces the X3 Pro mobile gaming controller, a groundbreaking device designed to redefine the mobile gaming experience. With an integrated 900mm² cooling plate, Hall Effect sticks, dual rumble motors, and detachable components, the X3 Pro combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional customization options for gamers seeking peak performance.
- Built-in fan is great at reducing thermals
- Modular grips and swappable inputs
- Includes an audio port
- Needs a constant power source to spin the fan
- Cooling pad is a dust magnet
- Has trouble fitting large phones with their cases on
Pricing and availability
GameSir released the X3 Pro back in December 2024. The base white version with the cyan accents retails for $80 on Amazon and GameSir’s platform. For Marvel fans, GameSir sells a Deadpool-themed controller for $100 on its website.
GameSir X3 Pro Moblie Game Controller
- Platform
- Android, iPhones (only the newer models with a Type-C connection)
- Battery
- None
- Connectivity
- USB Type-C connector
- Headset Support
- Yes
- Programmable
- Yes
- Extra Buttons
- Yes
- Weight
- 322 g (0.71 lb)