Over the last couple of months, GameSir has cemented itself as a key player in the controller landscape, with products ranging from cool PC gamepads like the Tarantula Pro to the Android-oriented G8 Plus and X4 Aileron. The GameSir X3 Pro is the company’s newest smartphone controller, cramming a cooling fan into a customizable gamepad chassis.

The built-in fan remains the main shtick of the controller, and having used the controller for emulated titles and demanding Android games, I can confirm that it lives up to the hype. While I have a couple of nitpicks about the X3 Pro, it’s a decent budget-friendly keyboard for anyone who wants their gaming sessions to remain uninterrupted by the scourge of overheating.

About this review: GameSir sent me the X3 Pro for review purposes. But the company had no input into the contents of the article.

A sleek, responsive gamepad GameSir X3 Pro Moblie Game Controller That also keeps your smartphone cool 7.5 / 10 GameSir, a pioneer in gaming peripherals, introduces the X3 Pro mobile gaming controller, a groundbreaking device designed to redefine the mobile gaming experience. With an integrated 900mm² cooling plate, Hall Effect sticks, dual rumble motors, and detachable components, the X3 Pro combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional customization options for gamers seeking peak performance. Pros & Cons Built-in fan is great at reducing thermals

Modular grips and swappable inputs

Includes an audio port Needs a constant power source to spin the fan

Cooling pad is a dust magnet

Has trouble fitting large phones with their cases on

Pricing and availability

GameSir released the X3 Pro back in December 2024. The base white version with the cyan accents retails for $80 on Amazon and GameSir’s platform. For Marvel fans, GameSir sells a Deadpool-themed controller for $100 on its website.

GameSir X3 Pro Moblie Game Controller Platform Android, iPhones (only the newer models with a Type-C connection) Battery None Connectivity USB Type-C connector Headset Support Yes Programmable Yes Extra Buttons Yes Weight 322 g (0.71 lb) Expand

What I like about the GameSir X3 Pro

It’s a slick controller with customizable buttons and modular grips