Though Switch 2 preorders in the United States were temporarily postponed, major outlets recently gave people the chance to secure a console. To say the experience was messy is putting it lightly, particularly with Best Buy, Target, and GameStop. Because of how quickly every outlet's inventory ran out, many were left without a Switch 2 preorder. Luckily, GameStop is attempting to combat scalping and announced they would be canceling certain orders to give more people a chance to get the console.

Related Nintendo releases Switch 2 supply statement in Japan Nintendo has issued a statement in Japan following a major influx in pre-orders that "exceeded expectations"

GameStop will cancel bot and duplicate Switch 2 preorders

One of the biggest concerns with any collectible item or a new console is availability. Limited items sell out almost instantly and many of those orders come from bots or people trying to obtain more units to resell for a profit. Recognizing this, GameStop took to X and released a statement declaring that, though Switch 2 preorders have sold out online, they will be squashing bot and duplicate orders to reopen their inventory.

The organization also provided a glimmer of hope for those who were unable to order the console, saying that people should "stay tuned" for more updates regarding the Switch 2.

Additionally, GameStop recommends contacting nearby stores to inquire about their current inventory status, as many are still taking in-store preorders for Switch 2 consoles, games, and accessories.

Preordering in-store seems to be a much better experience