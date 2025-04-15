Nintendo's Switch 2 launch may be plagued with shortages. Nintendeal reported on Monday (April 14) that United States GameStop stores are expecting less than 100 Switch 2 consoles per store. But that's not all; the source close to the outlet asserted that Nintendo Switch 2 "games and accessories will be extremely limited" in an already challenging market.

Nintendo's Switch 2 Release Is In Jeopardy