‘Gamevice for Android’ is a cheaper and improved version of the Razer Kishi

Today, Gamevice has announced a new milestone, selling one million units of its gaming controller accessory. Along with the announcement, the company also released two new controllers, the “Gamevice for Android” and the “Gamevice for iPad.” The former might look familiar to those in the know, as it is nearly identical to the Razer Kishi, which was released in 2020. In our review, we found that the Razer Kishi offered great benefits when gaming, but we did have an issue where it could not accommodate larger smartphones. The new Gamevice for Android apparently fixes this, claiming support for even larger phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

An improved Razer Kishi for a better price

If unfamiliar with Gamevice, the firm has been around for nearly a decade, offering gaming accessories for various Android smartphones and iOS devices. While its initial efforts were tailored to specific smartphones, its more recent offerings allow maximum compatibility with its universal design. To provide the best experience possible, Gamevice’s latest controller uses a direct connection via USB-C. This provides the lowest latency when compared to a wireless connection. The USB-C connection also offers the added benefit of supporting pass-through charging, which means that you can charge your phone while you play.

Furthermore, the Gamevice for Android offers a variety of inputs like dual clickable full-size analog joysticks, A, B, X, and Y buttons, a D-pad, two analog triggers, two analog bumpers, home, start, and select buttons. Despite its claim of offering support for larger smartphones, there is the possibility that your smartphone might not work. This is especially true if your device has a larger camera hump on the rear. If you’re interested in the new controller, you can purchase it directly from the Gamevice website and Amazon.com for $59.95. As an added bonus, you’ll get a digital code for a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

