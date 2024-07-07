Key Takeaways Gamgee aims to turn Wi-Fi networks into home security systems.

The system identifies intruders by analyzing Wi-Fi disruptions and creating a 'body print.'

A special Gamgee Wi-Fi router and mesh network devices are required for the technology.

Not many people have a burglar alarm, but plenty of people have a Wi-Fi router in their home. So, what if you turned that Wi-Fi network into a security system that can detect intruders? This is what one company is trying to achieve with its latest crowdsourcing campaign, and you can get in on ground zero if you like the sound of it.

Gamgee reveals the Wi-Fi Home Alarm System crowdsourcing project

Image Credit: Gamgee

The company behind it, Gamgee, has an interesting proposition. Given how people and pets disturb Wi-Fi signals as they move around the house, Gamgee proposes that it could detect where and who people are within a house. Gamgee describes it like this:

By analysing the Wi-Fi disruptions, our system captures the unique traits of people's body mass and gait — essentially creating a 'body print' that is as distinctive as a fingerprint. This allows us to not only differentiate between a human, a pet, or an inanimate object, but also recognise individual humans based on their unique movement signatures.

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Gamgee's tech can 'piggyback' off of your existing network. You'll need to grab a special Gamgee Wi-Fi router and mesh network devices to tap into this tech. Gamgee promises that the tech can identify specific individuals and pets by using AI - over time, the network will learn what kind of imprint you leave on the Wi-Fi network, so when a stranger enters the home, it knows to sound the alarm.

Is Gamgee's product the real deal?

Image Credit: Gamgee

So, is it any good? Unfortunately, there's no way to tell right now. We know that Wi-Fi signals can "detect" people and pets, so the theory behind this product isn't snake oil. However, are these detections good enough to identify a friend or foe? is the AI model good enough to identify you as you, and not sound the alarm when you go to the bathroom? Even worse - will it falsely detect an actual burglar as a rightful resident and let them have free rein over the home?

Given how this tech is brand-new, it's a bad idea to use this tech instead of tried-and-true security systems for the time being. However, if Gamgee can pull this off, we may see new security detection systems built off of your Wi-Fi network. If you're interested, check out Gamgee's IndieGogo page. Just be careful not to get caught up with the hype; lots of crowdsourcing projects have turned out worse for less.