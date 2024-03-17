Key Takeaways Gaming laptops only get better with the right accessories, but it can be difficult to prioritize what to add first.

Not every gamer is the same, and you might find that unconventional accessories are better suited to your needs.

Perhaps the most important accessory is a good laptop bag to help protect your purchase (and to hold your other accessories).

I adore PC gaming, and I spend too many hours to count playing my favorite games new and old. One of the best aspects of PC gaming is how many ways you can enjoy your library. Some people prefer building their own desktop PC, others prefer the extra mobility of a gaming handheld, and, finally, some prefer something in the middle with a gaming laptop.

Gaming laptops are truly in a great spot in 2024, and anyone who wants more power compared to a gaming handheld but more mobility than a gaming desktop should be able to find something they like. Our favorite gaming laptops range from affordable to ultra-expensive, but they can all deliver a quality gaming experience.

Let's say you just picked up a new gaming laptop. You've checked out some of the best gaming accessories out there, but you're unsure what to prioritize. Maybe you're looking something a little out of the ordinary. This list contains six of my go-to accessories that are used just about any time I sit down with a gaming laptop, and they might be able to help you figure out what to pick up first.

6 Wireless controller

Microsoft's Xbox Wireless is my go-to gamepad

Gaming laptop keyboards are usually good enough that I don't mind using them when I'm not at a desk, but the touchpad is another story. It might do for very casual point-and-click games, but beyond that, you're going to either give up in frustration or experience serious hand cramps. Gaming with a laptop's touchpad is simply something that I no longer even attempt.

While you can add an external mouse — more on that in the next section — a gamepad is the next best (or perhaps the best, depending on your preferences) thing.

My go-to PC gamepad is Microsoft's Xbox Wireless controller. Sure, you could upgrade to the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 if you're willing to pay about $140, but I'm content with the $55 option. It's comfortable to hold, it connects seamlessly with Windows PCs, and it's available in a ton of different colors and designs.

5 Trackball mouse

No mousepad necessary

A controller just isn't for you; the game you favor at the moment doesn't support gamepad controls, or maybe you can't get the accuracy needed with a joystick. It's an issue I've experienced many times. Before Diablo 2 was remastered and picked up gamepad support, I chewed through multiple Logitech MX Ergo wireless trackball mice with hundreds of hours of pointing and clicking. Yes. A trackball mouse.

Can a trackball mouse really be that accurate? A valid question, and one I also asked at the beginning of my trackball journey. It turns out that a trackball mouse can be just as accurate as a regular mouse once you get used to tracking with your thumb. It's also far more ergonomic to prevent wrist and forearm damage, and its wireless capabilities mean you don't have to worry about extra cables. It might not be great for first-person shooters, but I've used my trackball pointer for just about every other type of game.

Perhaps the best part is the stationary design. Because all movement is handled with your thumb pushing around a captive trackball, you can set the mouse next to you on an armrest or cushion and not have to worry about having space (or a flat enough surface) to move around.

4 External monitor

For times when the built-in screen just won't do

Close

Gaming laptop displays just keep on getting better, but I still don't think I could live without a quality external gaming monitor at least some of the time. An extra display especially helps out with first-person shooters (FPS) where I'm already going to be seated at a desk anyway (the trackball mouse solution just doesn't work for me with this genre).

Since FPS titles are often competitive, having a bit of extra screen real estate can help you see your targets better. If you saved some money on the laptop's built-in display, you might also get a better quality picture, higher resolution, higher refresh rate, or a mix of all improvements with an external display.

3 Lap desk

More comfortable for extended couch gaming sessions

Source: NerdyTec

Gaming laptops, like most other laptops, are usually designed to pull air in through the bottom panel. That air cools the system's internal components, and it's exhausted out the back or sides. Because gaming laptops come with extra performance hardware, they run hotter and require larger fans and more air.

Setting your gaming laptop on your lap is, well, part of its namesake, but you want to protect your legs and your PC hardware by providing some sort of flat surface in between. My last lap desk was a victim of moving house, and I'm still looking to replace it with the perfect model.

A lot of the high-end laptop desks designed specifically for gaming come with space for a mousepad, so anyone who can't make the switch to a gamepad or trackball mouse can take advantage.

2 Gaming headset

For competitive audio ... or to keep from annoying your partner

Desktop PC gaming speakers have kind of died off in recent years, and though built-in gaming laptop speakers often provide loud, full audio, a gaming headset is really the way to go.

Not only does a gaming headset provide the audio quality and detail needed for competitive gaming, it can also drown out the fan noise coming from your PC. And if you share a space with roommates or with your partner, they'll probably appreciate not having to listen to hacking and slashing noises for hours on end.

There are wired and wireless options available, with a wide range of pricing to accommodate most budgets. Check out our favorite gaming headsets for a look at a bunch of models we've tested and reviewed.

1 Laptop backpack

A gaming laptop is made to be portable, but it's not indestructible

Adding a quality laptop backpack to your arsenal is an easy recommendation for anyone with a new laptop. Gaming laptops especially don't come cheap, and you want to ensure that you're protecting your investment whenever you're on the move. Gaming laptops are made to be taken just about anywhere you go, but they can be a pain to carry around in any old backpack or sleeve.

Considering the extra weight and size that come as a trade-off for extra performance, you want to ensure comfortable and protected travel. Even if you're just heading to a friend's house, slipping your gaming laptop and your favorite accessories into a bag made for the purpose will be a huge upgrade.

What gaming laptop accessories can you not live without?

These six gaming laptop accessories are my go-to options that I can't help but recommend, but they're certainly not the only options you might find necessary for a comfortable gaming experience.

If you're looking to get into streaming your games, you might want to check out a quality webcam with a higher resolution and more features than the camera built into your laptop's screen bezel. A capture card can also come in handy if you're streaming, as well as some external storage to hold your videos. And if you do decide to go the route of an external mouse and keyboard, picking up a proper mousepad for gaming will go a long way to improve pointing accuracy.