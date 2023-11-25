The perfect gaming platform doesn't exist. While some prefer to play their favorite titles on a solid gaming PC, other players like certain consoles better. Ultimately, it goes down to subjective preferences and other personal factors that differ from one person to another.

I actively played games on a Nintendo Switch OLED for around a year. Then, I switched to an Apple TV and a Sony DualSense controller for several reasons. Following a few weeks of gaming on tvOS 17, I noticed some of the strengths and weaknesses of this platform when it comes to playing video games, and I'll be highlighting them below.

Apple TV gaming: The pros

Common entertainment device

One main reason I sold my Nintendo Switch was having to jump between HDMI 1 and HDMI 2 whenever I wanted to shift between it and my Apple TV. Meanwhile, when using tvOS as a gaming platform, I can easily jump between the different apps and games without changing the TV's input source or logging into two different devices.

While it may sound like a silly reason to many, the move actually makes sense to me. I opt for very minimalistic setups, and having a single, multipurpose device that can handle all of my TV needs simplifies my everyday life. So, my Apple TV now acts as a wireless monitor for my Mac during my work hours, a video and music player for when I'm streaming content, and a gaming platform when I feel like playing games. The future is truly magnificent.

Proper game controller support

The great thing about tvOS is that, just like on most gaming consoles, you can remap what the controller buttons do and apply different layouts to specific games. So, if you and your friends have different control preferences, each can have their own profile. This allows players to personalize the controller's light (if applicable), vibration, key functions, and more. Apple TV currently supports Sony DualSense controllers, in addition to those of Xbox and Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, there's a wide variety of MFi (Made For iPhone) controllers from various brands that work seamlessly with tvOS. So, by gaming on an Apple TV, you're getting proper controller support, similar to what's available on dedicated consoles.

Game Center integration

Many popular titles on tvOS take advantage of the included Game Center integration. This allows players to see how rare their achievements are compared to others, compare scores through global leaderboards, compete intuitively in multiplayer games, and more. While the Game Center network may not be the most popular compared to Steam's, for example, it still acts as a supportive pillar and strengthens tvOS' position in the gaming field.

Cheaper titles

Another advantage of using an Apple TV for gaming is universal app support. For those unfamiliar, through this technology, developers can have a single App Store listing for their game across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS. So, if you buy a game on your iPhone 15 Pro Max, you can access it, along with your synced progress, on your Apple TV for no additional cost. That's, of course, assuming the developer hasn't opted for unique listings on each platform, which isn't typically the case.

Furthermore, since most Apple TV games are more mobile-oriented, their pricing tends to be significantly cheaper. You can find solid tvOS games for $15, while, on average, a Nintendo Switch game would cost me $50-60. I'm not saying there are no affordable console games, but they generally cost more.

Apple Arcade

Lastly, Apple Arcade integration is a solid solution for those who frequently jump between premium games. For a flat monthly fee, you get access to hundreds of ad-free titles with their DLCs and other relevant IAPs unlocked. While Nintendo offers a similar service, it mostly revolves around its classic games. Meanwhile, Apple Arcade offers various third-party games across pretty much all genres. So you're more likely to find something that you like, as is the case with Xbox Game Pass.

Cons of tvOS gaming

Limited game library

Perhaps the biggest problem with gaming on Apple TV is the lack of games. While some excellent AAA titles exist on tvOS, you can't compare the platform to the Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, or Windows. Apple TV is pretty much never advertised as a supported platform when a studio puts out a new game. It's irrelevant in this space. While there are a ton of tvOS games available, many of them are iPad game ports with mediocre graphics and relatively simple game play. That's not to mention that you can't really sideload games to the Apple TV, so you're limited to whatever the App Store offers in your region.

Performance issues

One of the (expected) cons of gaming on Apple TV is the performance. After all, this device, unlike dedicated consoles or gaming PCs, packs an iPhone chip. I'm using the latest, highest-end Apple TV 4K model for reference. It packs the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic chip, which is excellent for a mobile operating system like iOS 17. However, this processor clearly has some drawbacks when it comes to running games.

I played Dead Cells+ on tvOS for over a week. And while the game runs smoothly for the most part, it sometimes becomes irritably slow, especially after long gaming periods. The background music stutters and eventually stops, the animations slow down, and the game play becomes wonky. This is not something I experienced at all during my one-year journey with the Nintendo Switch.

I certainly wasn't expecting a relatively non-demanding game with pixelated graphics to almost crash my Apple TV. I haven't had the chance to extensively test other games to see whether Dead Cells+ on tvOS is just a bad port, but I would expect similar behavior from other higher-end games as well.

Stationary

Lastly, unlike the Nintendo Switch, the Apple TV isn't portable. While I primarily played on my Switch as it's docked and connected to the TV, I used to appreciate being able to pick it up and resume playing when on the go. However, this shouldn't be a big deal for those who are already used to stationary gaming setups with an Xbox, PlayStation, or gaming PC in the center. It mostly applies to handheld console gamers.

Should you play games on Apple TV?

Close

So, should you game on tvOS? Well, the answer to this question is very subjective. As you can tell, for me, the Apple TV has managed to become a casual gaming platform. If the cons don't apply to you, and you already own an Apple TV, you could easily install games from the App Store and give it a shot.

However, this is probably a bad idea if you plan to buy an Apple TV specifically for gaming. tvOS is fine for basic gaming as a complementary perk rather than it being its main purpose. Until Apple packs an M-series chip in it and developers start taking it seriously, the platform will likely continue to revolve around stretched-out mobile games.