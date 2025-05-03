In the world of PC hardware, features are a dime a dozen. And motherboard manufacturers will use any ridiculous nomenclature for supposedly game-changing features that are nothing more than wrappers for things that exist on every motherboard. Motherboard brands need to differentiate their products from the competition, but at what point does differentiation morph into meaningless marketing? For motherboard manufacturers, that point was left in the rearview mirror a long time ago.

6 AI overclocking, AI cooling, and AI neworkring

Did I mention AI?

Source: ASUS

AI has taken over the world — maybe not in the apocalyptic sense, but at least in the marketing world. And motherboard companies have incorporated it into almost every aspect of a motherboard. Brands like Asus claim to offer AI overclocking, AI cooling, AI networking, and much more, promising intelligent performance boosts that are allegedly not possible without AI.

In reality, all of these AI features are simply there to justify charging premium prices to customers. At most, companies use telemetry algorithms to provide an automated performance boost that the hardware is already capable of. The "AI" branding is just there to make the consumer feel better about overspending on a high-end motherboard. If you're someone interested in overclocking or optimizing your cooling performance, you don't need these AI features; all you need is patience and reliable CPU overclocking guides.