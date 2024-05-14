Key Takeaways Panasonic's Jungle and Smach Z ended up being buried in the tech graveyard due to delays and changing market conditions.

Dell's Alienware UFO offered a PC gaming alternative to the Nintendo Switch, boasting joy-con-like controllers and a detachable screen.

Razer's Switchblade, with a unique keyboard featuring OLED displays under each key, set the stage for modern gaming handhelds.

When the Steam Deck was launched in 2022, it became the catalyst that revived the handheld PC gaming industry. However, things used to be quite different a few years ago, with just a handful of devices like the GPD Win and Pandora displaying somewhat decent gaming prowess.

In fact, there were quite a ton of experimental systems that, for some reason or another, never got the chance to enter the handheld market. With the market full of powerful handhelds capable of running full-fledged desktop games, it’s time to take a look at some solid devices that went down in the history of the computing industry as mere prototypes.

5 Panasonic Jungle

At least it had an interesting design

If you grew up before the 2000s, then you must have heard about Panasonic’s tragic 3DO Interactive Multiplayer console, which ended up a commercial failure. Turns out, the company's first venture into the handheld gaming industry didn’t turn out all that well, either.

Built for MMOs and online games, Panasonic’s Jungle was a clamshell handheld gaming device that blended the archaic palmtop-sized keyboard with a D-pad and a touchpad. It was intended to hit the stores in 2011 and was supposedly capable of running the hugely successful Runescape. Sadly, the Jungle met its demise after Panasonic discontinued it on account of changing market conditions.

4 Smach Z

Plagued by numerous delays before it finally got shafted

The Smach Z stirred a lot of interest when it was added to Kickstarter back in 2018. Initially priced at $630 for the pre-release version, the handheld device was supposed to ship with an AMD Merlin Falcon SoC and up to 8GB of DDR4 memory. While its specs were good enough to run Windows 10, the release date of the Smach Z kept getting pushed back time and again.

Eventually, the parent company behind the handheld device declared bankruptcy in 2021, and the Smach Z was buried in the tech graveyard before it could trade blows with the Steam Deck.

3 Dell Alienware UFO

Nintendo Switch, if it was created for PC gaming

Following the Steam Deck’s unprecedented popularity, laptop manufacturers like Asus and Lenovo also began expanding into the handheld gaming industry. But surprisingly, Dell was one of the first big-name brands to design its own spin on a PC handheld. The catch? It was just a proof-of-concept device.

Announced at CES 2020, the Alienware UFO rocked a sleek all-white chassis and had plenty in common with the Nintendo Switch. Like Nintendo’s current flagship console, the Alienware UFO featured joy-con-esque controllers that you could detach from the 8-inch screen. Heck, you could even hook the handheld up to a dock and use it with a larger display!

2 Nvidia Shield Portable 2

Shrouded in secrecy for most of its life

Nvidia’s Shield devices were never hugely successful, and the same holds for its Portable lineup. Powered by a Tegra 4 chip, the original Nvidia Shield Portable could run Android titles and supported Team Green’s GeForce Now game streaming technology. Shortly after its launch in 2013, rumors of a successor with the codename Loki started making the rounds, though nothing came of the leaks.Or at least, that’s what we thought until a Shield Portable 2 was found in a pawn shop, of all places. Besides packing a slightly different design and button layout, the early prototype models of the Shield Portable 2 were armed with an Nvidia Tegra X1 processor, so it wasn’t lacking in the firepower department. But since Team Green hasn’t discontinued the Shield Portable lineup, it’s anybody’s guess where Nvidia plans to take its handheld gaming systems.

1 Razer Switchblade

The name wasn’t the only cool aspect of this handheld.

Razer has a habit of teasing quirky and downright weird devices at CES, and its Switchblade was no different. Unveiled back at CES 2011, the Razer Switchblade was a handheld gaming system whose looks and functionality didn’t disappoint.

The Razer Switchblade was a clamshell device that included an Intel Atom processor and a 7-inch touchscreen display. However, the true highlight of the Switchblade was its keyboard, which featured tiny OLED displays underneath each key. Thanks to some clever programming on Razer’s part, the Switchblade could automatically alter the keyboard layout when you launch a game. Sure, the Razer Switchblade predates modern gaming handhelds by a decade, but I’d love to see the company bring it back in some shape or form, now that handheld gaming is picking up steam (pun intended).

A tragic set of handhelds that we never got to hold

While the portable gaming sector could have benefited from these devices, 2024 is still a great year for handheld gaming enthusiasts. For starters, the highly anticipated MSI Claw and GPD Win Mini (2024) are scheduled for release this year. Then, you have the Ayaneo Flip DS, which shares a lot of similarities to the old-school Nintendo DS.

But if the newer devices don’t catch your attention, then there are plenty of older that are frequently on sale. So, you have more options than ever to get into gaming handhelds, regardless of your budget.