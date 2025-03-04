Being a PC hardware enthusiast isn't easy in 2025. Everything is overpriced, stocks are nonexistent, and nothing seems appealing enough to invest in. Nvidia's RTX 50 series was all but a refresh of the 40 series, the latest Intel Arrow Lake series was a dud, and AMD's Zen 5 CPUs were just Zen 4 chips with new names (and higher prices). Upgrading to new PC components isn't going as well as manufacturers and consumers had hoped.

However, I suggest you take a break from the doom and gloom, delay your PC upgrades indefinitely, and consider investing in some worthy gaming devices and peripherals. Upgrading your PC setup instead of the core components might be overdue for you, plus switching to a different platform altogether can enhance your gaming experience in ways you never imagined.

8 Lightweight gaming mouse

Upgrade to a fast and light mouse