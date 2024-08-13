Key Takeaways Gaming laptops questioned as scams due to disparity in GPU performance with desktop variants.

How do you feel about gaming laptops? It can be quite a mixed bag, with some people praising how it lets them game on the go, while naysayers will point to the Steam Deck as a more suitable device for portable playing.

However, one YouTuber had a pretty controversial opinion: gaming laptops are scams. They pointed to how laptop GPUs compare to their desktop counterparts, and how the larger variants usually output far better frames. As such, he spent over a year building his own laptop using desktop components, and he is finally done.

Socket Science builds their own gaming laptop using desktop parts

As spotted by Hackaday, YouTuber Socket Science has finally completed their 14-month quest to make a laptop with desktop components within. Under the hood is something not unlike a gaming PC, sporting an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, an XFX Radeon RX6600, and low-profile RAM sticks all squeezed onto an ITX motherboard.

Getting all of that into a laptop shell and ensuring everything got enough cooling was a bit of a logistics nightmare, let alone getting all of the essentials of a laptop sorted out. However, as shown in the above video, Socket Science has finally emerged from his lab to show off his project in all of its glory. The above video is the second part of his story, so if you want to start from the beginning, check out part one of his journey.

People in the comments were mostly stunned that the device works at all, with one convinced that the project would die like other mad scientist projects on YouTube. However, as Socket Science clearly shows, his creation can play games perfectly fine. So, how about it, laptop manufacturers: do you think you could do better and release a laptop that uses desktop parts in it?