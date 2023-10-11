Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event has entered its second day, and we're still seeing plenty of great Prime Day deals on laptops for practically any purpose. Gaming laptops are particularly attractive, as their elevated everyday pricing gets slashed down to a much more reasonable amount. And if you're shopping for a great gaming laptop that can run Minecraft and esports titles smoothly, I've searched out some of the best laptop deals that don't cost more than $600.

HP Victus 15 (Intel)

HP Victus 15 (Intel, 2023) $580 $900 Save $320 The Intel-based Victus 15 includes an Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, and a 15.6-inch FHD display at a 144Hz refresh rate. $580 at Best Buy

HP's Victus 15 is an entry-level gaming laptop with the right performance to deliver a high-quality gaming experience. The 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H CPU has eight cores and 12 threads, and it's joined by a discrete Nvidia RTX 3050 Laptop GPU that will make easy work of Minecraft. It also has 8GB of RAM and a 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD to store plenty more games.

The 15.6-inch display has a 1920x1080 (FHD) resolution, and it manages to hit a 144Hz refresh rate for a smooth look. There are plenty of USB ports for easy connectivity, and there's even HDMI 2.1 for connecting to an external monitor. It comes in at $580, discounted by $320 from the regular price. This Best Buy deal won't last until tomorrow.

HP Victus 15 (AMD)

HP Victus 15 (AMD, 2023) $600 $800 Save $200 The AMD version of the Victus 15 has a Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, Nvidia RTX 2050 Laptop GPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display has a 144Hz refresh rate and an FHD resolution. $600 at Best Buy

This isn't as good of a deal compared to the Intel Victus 15, but it's still a quality gaming laptop for those who prefer Team Red. It's equipped with a modern AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS CPU, older Nvidia RTX 2050 Laptop GPU (that can still do a great job with Minecraft), 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The 15.6-inch display has an FHD resolution with 144Hz refresh rate, giving you a smooth viewing experience in your blocky worlds. It's usually priced at $800, but right now you can get it for $600 at Best Buy.

Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip

Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip $560 $700 Save $140 The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip is the right choice for anyone who prefers ChromeOS over Windows. It's a Chromebook made for gaming, with 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate. $560 at Amazon

The Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip hits all of the required specs to run Minecraft locally, and it's also a stellar laptop for cloud gaming purposes. You can even access Steam games through ChromeOS if you get tired of Minecraft.

This is a convertible laptop with a lid that can be rotated around 360 degrees, allowing you to use it as a tablet if needed. It packs in an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD, which is quite a bit of hardware for a Chromebook. The 15.6-inch display is no slouch, hitting a 144Hz refresh rate at an FHD resolution. Pick it up for $560 instead of the regular $700 price.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 $600 $900 Save $300 The IdeaPad Gaming 3 comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and 256GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. The 15.6-inch display sits at an FHD resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. $600 at Amazon

This is a slick gaming laptop from Lenovo that rests firmly in the affordable range, especially when it's on sale. It has a modern design with the majority of ports located along the back edge for easier cable management, and it includes a 15.6-inch display with thin bezels, 1080p resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate.

As for performance hardware, it includes an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3050 Laptop GPU, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. The keyboard is also super comfortable, and anyone who does a lot of typing should find it doesn't cramp productivity. The IdeaPad Gaming 3 is down to $600 from the regular $900 price.

Dell Inspiron 3530

Source: Dell Dell Inspiron 15 3530 $553 $650 Save $97 The Inspiron 15 3530 is set up to be your daily driver when it comes to productivity work, but its modern performance hardware can also handle Minecraft and many esports titles. It has a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U CPU with integrated Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate. $553 at Amazon

Dell's Inspiron 15 3530 doesn't look like a gaming laptop, and indeed it doesn't come with a discrete GPU. That matters a lot less if you're playing Minecraft, as the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics that come with the 13th Gen Core i5-1335U CPU will be able to keep up. The system also includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, allowing you to multitask and store plenty of data locally.

This laptop makes the cut for light gaming thanks to its display's 120Hz refresh rate. Anything above 60Hz is rare in a laptop made primarily for productivity, but here the FHD display will look plenty smooth. If you're in search of a new laptop that can handle work during the day and some light gaming in the evenings, Dell's Inspiron 15 3530 should be a great pick. You can get it right now for $553 instead of $650.