Although the sky is the limit when it comes to the prices of gaming laptops, you don't always need to spend a lot to get something that's going to fit your needs. So, if you've been thinking about investing in a new gaming laptop, but you wanted to save some money, you've come to the right place.

With plenty of great laptop deals out there, it can be confusing when it comes time to select one that fits your needs, but we've handpicked some of our favorites with a few laptops from HP and MSI. For a limited time, you can save up to $500 on these gaming laptops, with prices starting at just $579.99. Just be quick, because these deals won't last long, and you don't want to miss out.

HP Victus 15

This is going to be one of the best budget laptops that you can buy right now. Despite its easy to digest price of $579.99, you're getting a lot of great things here. The Victus 15 comes with an incredibly sleek look and a large 15.6-inch display that has a refresh rate of 144Hz. The 1080p IPS panel delivers excellent colors, and looks great in all environments thanks to its anti-glare finish.

Of course, your'e getting plenty of power here with Intel's 13th-generation Core i5 processor that's paired with 16GB RAM. You also get plenty of storage space with the 512GB internal SSD that offers excellent read and write speeds, ensuring the things you do, including your gaming sessions won't get bogged down.

While not the most powerful graphics card out today, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 is plenty for most games out today. With a dedicated graphics card, you're gaining access to another world of content, and this laptop can even be used to create music, videos, and graphics-related projects. So, while it's meant for fun, it can also handle other needs perfectly as well.

Although most of the attention is going to be focused on the laptop's graphical abilities, there are other perks of owning this laptop, like an excellent audio experience with speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen. The laptop also offers plenty of connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, along with USB-C, USB-A, SD card slot, Ethernet, 3.5mm jack, and HDMI ports.

Another important part of the experience is the keyboard, which comes with an integrated numeric pad with backlight, making it easy to type, even when in dark environments. There's also a large touchpad, which is great for navigating the cursor, and the HP Wide Vision HD Camera is great for video calls when needed. Overall, you're getting a lot of value here, and at $579.99, this is a no-brainer.

MSI Cyborg 15

The MSI Cyborg 15 is a great mid-range laptop that's going to offer a lot of power but still come in at a price that's relatively affordable. While it typically comes priced at $1099.99, you can save $300 off right now and grab it for $799.99. There's a lot to love about this laptop, but its standout feature is going to be its powerful graphics card, excellent screen, and price.

As far as what you're getting here, the Cyborg 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The 1080p panel has a 3ms response time and delivers impressive colors and contrast with its LED backlight. While not the latest processor from Intel, you're still getting lots of power here with a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage.

Although 8GB RAM and 512GB of storage might not be a lot, you're always able to upgrade this model with up to 64GB RAM if needed, and it supports up to 2TB of storage as well. Of course, the real strength of this laptop is going to be the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. This graphics card will provide plenty of power when it comes to gaming, and is also great for those looking to make music, edit videos, or create graphics.

In addition to all of the above, the laptop has plenty of ports, with USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, Ethernet, and 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop also comes with a unique look thanks to its translucent outer shell that makes it stand out from the rest. Overall, this is a solid offering from MSI, and if you want to get a laptop that's going to power through games and not cost a lot of money, this is going to be it.

MSI Vector GP68

This is the laptop you want if you're looking to go all out but still stay want to stay within a price range that's not going to break the bank. Of course, this isn't the cheapest gaming laptop by any means, but you're getting a lot for what you're paying for, especially now that it's $500, coming at $1599.

The MSI Vector GP68 is an absolute beast of a gaming laptop with a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor paired 16GB DDR5 RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. While the processor is a generation older, everything else is top-tier here, so as you might expect, you're going to be getting performance that's through the roof.

Of course, with this kind of power, you're going to need a lot of cooling, and the laptop delivers on this front with a dual fan setup and six heat pipes. In addition to the specifications above, it's important to highlight the large 16-inch IPS FHD+ display that offers impressive colors and a refresh rate of 144Hz.

When it comes to connectivity, you're getting plenty of ports here with USB-C, USB-A, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, Ethernet, HDMI, and 3.5mm audio jack. Of course, the little details matter with a laptop like this, and you're going to get nice touches like a large trackpad, and a customizable RGB keyboard by SteelSeries. You really can't go wrong here if you're looking to get something with a lot of power. Just make sure to grab it while it's still on sale to save $500.

These are some of the best deals we've spotted during the holiday season, and if you're looking for a gaming laptop, there are a lot of options here at many different price points. While it can be hard to make a decision, all of these are solid options, so just choose one that's going to fit your lifestyle and budget. Or maybe if you've changed your mind and want to look at a desktop gaming PC, you've got some great recommendations for those too.