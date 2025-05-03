Buying a gaming monitor in 2025 is both easier and tougher than before. On the one hand, you have more options than ever, with the quality of modern displays better than ever. On the other hand, comparing these excellent gaming monitors against each other to decide which one to buy requires serious effort, especially when you don't know which specs you need to look out for. That's why I've put this list together to list the most important specs that should factor into the decision, and the ones that are safe to ignore for gamers.