Key Takeaways Opting for a budget Xeon setup may work for gaming at high resolutions, as GPUs take precedence over processors in performance.

Server CPUs may hinder performance in esports titles, as they that prioritize single-core power and high refresh rates.

While they are not ideal for high refresh rate gaming, Xeon systems can deliver playable FPS at high resolutions with powerful GPUs.

There is no denying that server-grade hardware provides top-tier performance when it comes to virtualization-heavy tasks. However, gaming is one field where multi-core Xeon and Epyc CPUs tend to fumble. To put that into perspective, even the most expensive server processor will easily lose to a budget-friendly mainstream processor when it comes to gaming.

But with old Xeon chips available at bargain prices, it’s quite tantalizing to pick one up. Having recently purchased a dual-Xeon system for my home lab, I decided to test it out with some of the most graphically demanding games in my library. If you’re curious, here’s a log of all my observations.

The test bench

Before I post the images and benchmark tables, I’d like to go over the specifications of my test bench. Since we’re testing budget-grade processors, I performed all my tests on a cheap X99 motherboard armed with two Intel Xeon E5-2650 v4 processors, with each CPU running at stock settings. RAM-wise, I used two 32GBs of ECC-registered DDR4 memory sticks clocked at 2400MHz in dual-channel mode, though in hindsight, I should have gone for a quad-channel configuration for the best performance. For those residing in the US, you should be able to grab a similar system for well under $250.

With that out of the way, it’s time to address the elephant in the room: the GPU. For the initial round of tests, I used my old GTX 1080, which still delivers solid frame rates at 1080p and can even hold its own at 1440p. Since the project would be incomplete if I used an eight-year-old GPU, I followed up using my RTX 3080 Ti for the second wave of tests. It’s no RTX 4090 by any means, but I believe it should serve as a decent stand-in for a high-end current-gen graphics card. I was also tempted to give my Intel Arc A750 a chance, but decided against it as my X99 mobo doesn’t support Resizeable BAR, and without this setting enabled, the Alchemist family is massively crippled on the performance front. If you're wondering about the PSU, I used my 1000W Corsair RM1000e PSU to provide maximum power to the test bench.

As for the games, I decided to test five of the most realistic-looking titles in my library: Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, Baldur’s Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring, and Red Dead Redemption 2. I used the highest possible settings in almost every game, and tested each title twice: once at 1080p and again at 4K.

Red Dead Redemption 2 would constantly crash if I set the Volumetric Fog, Screen Space Reflections, and other demanding effects to Ultra on my GTX 1080, so I had to compromise and turn them down to Medium/High.

To avoid skewing the results, I stayed away from DLSS and ray-tracing on both GPUs. Finally, I played every game for a couple of minutes to get the GPU usage, system temps, and FPS instead of running the built-in benchmarking tools.

The GTX 1080 emerged as the deadweight at 4K

And the Xeon processors were the bottleneck at 1080p

For the first round of tests involving the GTX 1080, the frame rates were more-or-less what you’d expect from a server PC running an old GPU. At 4K, the games could barely be called playable, and that’s because the system was getting bottlenecked by the GTX 1080. Sure, I might have gotten slightly better frame rates on a mainstream processor, but a difference of 4–5 FPS doesn’t mean a lot when you’re gaming (if you can even call it that) at under 20 FPS.

GTX 1080 + 2x Xeon E5-2650 v4 Red Dead Redemption 2 (4K, custom settings) 25 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 (1080p, custom settings) 38 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 (4K, Ultra settings) 53 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 (1080p, Ultra settings) 17 FPS

However, the situation was radically different once I’d turned down the resolution to 1080p. In most titles barring Red Dead Redemption 2 and Cyberpunk 2077, the GPU utilization had dropped from 100%, meaning the 24-core, 48-thread processors were now the bottleneck instead of the GPU.

GTX 1080 + 2x Xeon E5-2650 v4 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (4K, Ultra settings) 34 FPS Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (1080p, Ultra settings) 52 FPS Baldur’s Gate 3 (4K, Ultra settings) 24 FPS Baldur’s Gate 3 (1080p, Ultra settings) 57 FPS Elden Ring (4K, Ultra settings) 33 FPS Elden Ring (1080p, Ultra settings) 46 FPS

In Baldur’s Gate 3, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, and Elden Ring, the performance was clearly held back by the server CPUs. I don't want to complicate things by throwing even more numbers, but let’s just say that Elden Ring has consistently hit a solid 60 FPS at 1080p when I paired my GTX 1080 with the Ryzen 5 1600. Meanwhile, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Armored Core VI usually break past the 60 FPS threshold, and depending on the region, I’ve observed frame rates in the 80 FPS range.

With the RTX 3080 Ti, the system was bound solely by the CPU

And in almost every game, the FPS was quite similar at 4K and 1080p