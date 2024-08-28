Key Takeaways Gaming on a Proxmox virtual machine is possible with GPU passthrough and lots of tinkering, but it's not for the faint of heart.

Prepare for a complex setup involving a fast processor, adequate RAM, and multiple graphics cards to achieve gaming performance.

If you're willing to invest time and effort, utilizing services like Parsec can provide a viable solution for streaming games on a Proxmox VM.

Besides allowing you to test any operating system of your choice, virtual machines work well in home lab workloads. However, gaming is probably the last task you’d associate with VMs. Since you’re unable to utilize the full extent of your hardware inside a virtualized environment, the very notion of gaming on a VM sounds preposterous and downright ridiculous. But with Proxmox supporting GPU passthrough, turning your server into a gaming machine sounds somewhat plausible, right?

After spending hours tinkering with the settings and desktop streaming protocols, I can confirm that it's possible to run games at 4K 60FPS with most graphics settings turned up a notch on a mere virtual machine. If you're curious, here's a log of the entire procedure, including the errors I encountered and the workarounds to fix them.

The test bench guinea pig I used for the project

Although Proxmox is one of the most simple virtualization platforms I’ve ever used, it has a couple of quirks that I had to take into consideration for this project. Since you’ll need a secondary graphics card when setting up GPU passthrough, I picked my trusty Intel Arc A750 as the dummy device. I also wanted the Proxmox gaming machine to be as free of bottlenecks as possible, so I decided to go with my RTX 3080 Ti instead of using a weaker GPU and calling it a day.

Similarly, I had a couple of options for the CPU. Unfortunately, the X99 motherboard in my dual Xeon-CPU setup doesn’t support IOMMU, so using my server rig was out of the question. As such, my Ryzen 5 5600X served as the heart of my Proxmox machine and I slotted another memory stick into the motherboard to get 32GB of DDR4 RAM (3000MHz). Finally, I used my 1000W Corsair RM1000e power supply to mitigate any PSU-related bottlenecks.

Setting up a Windows 11 VM was a job and a half

And I had to reset the virtual machine multiple times

Before I could create the virtual machine, I had to execute a handful of preliminary commands inside the Proxmox shell to access RTX 3080 Ti from any VM. These are the same commands I mentioned in my guide on setting up PCI passthrough on Proxmox, so all I had to do was follow the instructions I’d compiled in the article.

Once that was done, it was time to whip out a Windows 11 VM. After a couple of resets following botched attempts, I downloaded the VirtIO drives and transferred them to Proxmox before adding them as an additional drive inside the VM creation wizard. Initially, I allocated 8 cores and 16GB RAM to the VM, though I upped the core count and memory to 10 cores and 24GB before conducting my tests.