To many of us, PC building is second nature, but countless first-time PC builders get intimidated by the prospect of picking the right components for a new build. For someone used to shopping on Amazon for everything, relying on the site for PC component recommendations is often the obvious choice. For any search term, Amazon will throw up hundreds of results, with one of them labeled "Overall Pick."

These overall picks might seem like the best choice to the uninitiated PC builder, especially since they almost always have thousands of reviews and 4.5+ stars. No self-respecting builder will build a PC this way, but are these choices actually the best or even good for a first-time builder? I tried to find out by posing as a fairly uninformed user on Amazon to pick the eight core components for a new PC, based solely on the site's "Overall Pick" recommendations.

Using Amazon's "Overall Picks" to build a gaming PC

To begin this exercise, I looked for a "PC builder" kind of section on Amazon (like the one on Newegg) to ease a new builder through the process, but couldn't find one. So, I decided I'd have to fix the CPU myself, based on how I would search for compatible components. Otherwise, the search results for, say, the CPU and the motherboard will not necessarily give me compatible components.

Hence, I picked one of the best-selling CPUs on AMD's AM5 socket, the Ryzen 5 7600X. I would also recommend the Ryzen 5 7600, but only if it's significantly cheaper than the 7600X. Currently, you can find them for the same price on Amazon, which makes the non-X variant pointless. With the CPU finalized, I looked for what Amazon would recommend me for the remaining seven components.

Motherboard

I decided to use the following search query format: "xxxx for gaming PC." For a motherboard, this would become "motherboard for gaming PC". I searched for this one just to see which model I would get as the "Overall Pick," despite knowing that I hadn't specified the CPU (and hence, the socket). Amazon returned a non-AM5 motherboard as the "Overall Pick" — the Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming Wi-Fi II, an AM4 motherboard used for Ryzen 5000 CPUs.

As expected, I had to search for an AM5 motherboard that was compatible with the Ryzen 5 7600X. The filters only allowed choosing between AMD and Intel, so I put "am5" in the search query itself. And voila, we got the Gigabyte X870 Aorus Elite ICE as Amazon's recommendation. Now, there are several problems with blindly trusting this recommendation — it's an X870 chipset motherboard that's barely better than any decent X670 board, and it costs almost $300, way more than what a Ryzen 5 7600X system needs.

A B650 chipset motherboard priced around $150 is what you'll get recommended if you ask a knowledgeable friend. And guess what, that's exactly what Amazon recommended when I hit refresh — the Asus TUF Gaming B650-Plus Wi-Fi. This motherboard currently costs $180, which is a fair bit pricier than $150, but it has everything you could need — great build quality, a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot & 2 PCIe 4.0 slots (with heatsinks), Wi-Fi 6, 2.5Gb Ethernet, and all other modern connectivity options.

The main problem here is that the "Overall Pick" for the same search term keeps changing for different users, and even at different times for the same user. A new PC builder might easily end up spending $300 or more on a motherboard instead of $150-$180, simply because the system tagged it as the "Overall Pick". In this case, the "Best-Seller" option, i.e., the Gigabyte B650 Eagle AX for $160 is pretty much the best one out of the three options, but that might not be true for every user, and for every component.

Graphics card (GPU)

This was what I was most curious about, since the GPU selection can make or break a gaming PC. I'm a bit sad to report, however, that Amazon's "Overall Pick" was disappointing — the mighty AMD Radeon RX 6600 Challenger White. Mind you, the RX 6600 is a great graphics card at 1080p, but it can't really power 1440p gaming in the latest titles. Besides, for just $50 more, you can get the RX 7600, which is around 30-40% faster in many recent games.

The difference between the RX 6600 and RX 7600 can essentially boil down to sub-60 FPS and 80+ FPS performance, on average. This is a huge deal, and buying the RX 6000 after seeing it as the "Overall Pick" can turn out to be one of the worst purchase decisions when building a new PC, especially if one is aiming for 1440p gaming, which many users do in 2025.

Memory (RAM)

Before searching for RAM for this gaming PC, I knew what I wanted to see as the "Overall Pick" — a well-regarded 32GB kit of 6,000-6,400MT/s kit, with or without RGB. However, what I got was inexplicable — a 64GB kit of Corsair Vengeance DDR5 5,200MT/s CL40 memory. Not only is 64GB absurd as the recommended amount of memory for most people, but the 5,200MT/s makes no sense either.

I got this result by navigating to the "Computer Memory" section inside the "Computers" category, so I thought maybe a direct search term would be better. Hence, I searched for "ram gaming PC," but the result wasn't any better. I got a 64GB kit of G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 6,400MT/s CL32 RAM. This time, the speed was bang on, but the amount and the $210 price were bonkers.

I tried one last time by searching for "ram ddr5" directly, and this time Amazon recommended what it should have on the first try — a 32GB kit of Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 6,400MT/s CL36 memory. The CAS latency isn't what I would pick for my own system, but this one is still, by far, the best result. That said, I can't say what other users will get recommended on their own searches.

Storage (SSD)

There are far too many SSDs on the market that expecting the "Overall Pick" to nail down the perfect choice is kind of unfair. So, I simply searched for "SSD for gaming PC", and was surprised to see a result that was mostly fine, but then I looked at the price, my enthusiasm waned. The WD SN7100 2TB SSD is an excellent Gen4 drive for gaming PCs, combining a capacity of 2TB with a performance rivaling WD's blazing-fast SN850X. However, it costs around $160.

That price is not something one should pay for a gaming SSD. For $100-$110, you can get great 2TB Gen 4 drives that will perform the same as the SN7100, and any differences won't be perceptible in gaming. WD's own SN770 and the Crucial T500 cost around $120 and $145 respectively, and both are better picks than the SN7100.

Power supply and case

The right power supply for any build depends on a number of factors, but perhaps the most basic is the required wattage. Since Amazon recommended the RX 6600 to me as the GPU pick, I went to the "Computer Power Supplies" category and filtered for "500 to 599 Watts", and Amazon returned the Thermaltake Smart 500W 80+ White PSU as the "Overall Pick". Searching directly with "PSU gaming PC" and the same filter returned the same model.

You might already know that most 80+ White power supplies aren't recommended for anything but the most basic PCs. For gaming PCs, you should go for an 80+ Bronze unit at the minimum, with 80+ Gold being the ideal option. A capable PSU is critical for protecting each of your precious components, and cheaping out or selecting the wrong product can be disastrous. So, Amazon really dropped the ball with this one.

Next, I searched for "PC case gaming PC" to indicate what I was looking for, and got the Corsair 4000D Airflow as the "Overall Pick", which is perhaps the only perfect answer till now. Sure, you can go for cheaper than $75, but the Corsair 4000D is fantastic value for its price, and I'm delighted with Amazon's result.

CPU cooler

Finally, I reached the last component of the build, the CPU cooler. I was curious to see if Amazon would recommend a budget liquid cooler or an air cooler. I went to the "Computer CPU Cooling Fans" category, and Amazon had the famous Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE air cooler ready at the top as the "Overall Pick".

Again, this is a great result, as the Peerless Assassin is a cooling beast that punches way above its weight, and is perfect for almost all mid-range CPUs. I have no complaints with this result, and next to the "Overall Pick" for the PC case, it's the only instance where Amazon met my expectations.

The dangers of building a PC with Amazon's "Overall Pick" components

All in all, this exercise confirmed what most of us already knew — Amazon's "Overall Pick" components aren't recommended when picking components for a new PC. You run the risk of buying incompatible, incapable, insufficient, or overpriced (for your needs) components, destroying the value-for-money of your build. Hence, the best way is to do a bit of research, ask the community for advice, refer to reputed publications for build guides, and use sites like PCPartPicker for basic compatibility checks.