I recently built one of the fastest gaming PCs out there using some of the best PC components on the market right now. It's an incredibly powerful machine that can handle pretty much any modern AAA title you throw at it without a hitch, be it Cyberpunk 2077 with Path Tracing or Alan Wake 2 at max graphics settings. I was able to get some discounts on a few components to save me enough for a couple of case fans, but — if I’m being honest — I should've just waited for Black Friday before getting new parts for my PC.

Seriously, there's plenty of money to be saved on PC components during the ongoing Black Friday sale, and it's a great time to build or upgrade your existing rig. In fact, the components I chose for my personal gaming PC are also heavily discounted right now, and they can save you over $400 on a $2,250 rig, which makes me wish I waited for Black Friday to buy these components for my PC.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D $359 $449 Save $90 AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D is an excellent CPU with 3D V-Cache and can deliver gaming performance on par or even better than that of the Ryzen 9 7950X. It's also discounted for Black Friday. $359 at Amazon $369 at Best Buy

AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D is an excellent gaming CPU that delivers impressive performance thanks to 3D V-Cache. It's perfect for those who are looking to build a high-end gaming rig in 2023. It's much cheaper than the top tier processors out there, but it can deliver gaming performance that's on par or even better than that of the Ryzen 9 7950X. You can buy it for as low as $359 right now, which is the cheapest price I've seen for it in a while.

GIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC 12G $800 $900 Save $100 The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti is a great graphics card, and this particular variant of it is quite impressive with its performance and cooling. The $100 discount for Black Friday makes it even better. $800 at Amazon

This is the best deal you'll find for a powerful RTX 4070 Ti this Black Friday. This GPU goes toe-to-toe with the power of its higher end siblings, and it packs enough punch to deliver a gaming experience even at 4K resolution. It can comfortably handle all the demanding titles out there, and the $100 discount makes it an unmissable Black Friday GPU deal.

Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 RAM

Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB DDR5 RAM $115 $125 Save $10 Corsair's Vengeance Pro RGB DDR5 memory kit offers some of the highest frequencies and lowest latencies of any DDR5 kit, and features a stylish strip of RGB lighting. $115 at Amazon

I personally went with TEAMGROUP's 32GB DDR5 kit for my PC, but those sticks are out of stock right now. The alternative here comes in the form of Corsair's Vengeance Pro RGB RAM sticks that have a similar RGB strip on the top, and have great speeds and support tighter timings. This particular 32GB kit is also $10 cheaper now, which adds to the overall savings.

WD Black SN770 SSD

WD Black SN770 1TB SSD $65 $130 Save $65 The WD Black SN770 1TB SSD is a great NVMe SSD for gaming rigs. It may not be the best NVMe SSD out there, but it's certainly among the best, especially for $65. $65 at Best Buy

Western Digital's SN770 may not be the best M.2 SSD out there in 2023, but it's certainly on par with the best. It's also a lot cheaper than what you would pay for most NVMe SSDs right now, thanks to an unmissable Black Friday SSD deal. You can grab the 1TB variant of the WD Black SN770 SSD for as low as $65 right now, which is a lot cheaper than its usual price of $130.

ASUS Prime AP201

ASUS Prime AP201 $70 $85 Save $15 The Asus Prime AP201 is an interesting and unique PC case from the brand with mesh panels on all fronts. This not only looks great but doubles up as allowing for solid access to cool air. With support for up to a 360mm radiator, you can build a powerful PC inside this chassis. $70 at Amazon

The Prime AP201 is one of the best microATX PC cases I've used in a while, and I can't recommend it enough. This particular PC case has a lot of room for even the most demanding components, like a massive triple slot GPU and a full 360 mm AIO radiator. This case also has plenty of clearance for additional fans at the bottom and at the back, so you won't have any issues moving air in and out of this airflow enclosure.

Cooler Master MasterLiquid 240L Core White

Cooler Master MasterLiquid 240L Core White $80 $100 Save $20 The Cooler Master MasterLiquid 240L Core White is a powerful closed loop CPU cooler that's perfectly capable of cooling high-end parts like the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. It also comes with two 120mm fans and Cooler Master's CryoFuze thermal paste. $80 at Amazon

I am cooling the Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor in my PC with Cooler Master's MasterLiquid 240L Core AIO, and it works just as good as it looks. Not only is it very easy to install inside the AP201 microATX case, but it's also perfectly capable of cooling the CPU even under load. I also like the fact that this particular CPU cooler comes with two 120mm RGB fans, and it doesn't have a ton of lighting on the CPU block. You can also save $20 on it right for Black Friday, making it one of the best PC components to consider during the sale.

Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX

GIGABYTE B650M AORUS Elite AX $160 $200 Save $40 The Gigabyte B650M is a great mATX motherboard that supports all the latest Ryzen 7000 series CPUs, and has plenty of useful features like Wi-Fi 6E, PCIe 5.0 support, and more. $160 at Amazon

The Gigabyte B650M Aorus Elite AX is easily one of the best mATX motherboards you can buy right now for AMD's 7000 series chips. It's very similar to the Gigabyte B650M Gaming AX motherboard I've got in my rig, covering all the essentials like support for PCIe 5.0, Wi-Fi 6E, plenty of USB ports, and more. It's not a white motherboard to go with the Prime AP201 case, but it'll make your PC look great with nice black and white esthetics.

MSI MAG A850GL PSU

MSI MAG A850GL $98 $140 Save $42 The MSI MAG A850GL is one of the latest ATX 3.0 power supplies with 850W of 80+ Gold power efficiency, perfect for future-proofing your gaming PC. $98 at Amazon

Lastly, the MSI MAG A850GL is the power supply of choice for bringing the entire PC together. It's MSI's latest PSU with an 850W output and 80+ Gold power efficiency rating. It's also one of the newest ATX 3.0 power supplies out there with PCIe 5.0. It's not the most expensive PSU in the world, but the $40 Black Friday discount makes it even better.

Closing thoughts

The parts that I've highlighted here, as you can see, are among the best you can buy, and you can put together an incredibly powerful gaming PC with them. The best thing about buying them right now during the Black Friday sale is that you can save plenty of money that can either go towards your games or some other peripherals like a keyboard or a mouse. What ended up burning a massive $2,129 hole in my wallet will cost you almost $400 less, which is more than enough money to complete your gaming setup. There are some incredible deals out there right now that I was too impatient to wait for, so be sure to look around for more options to see if you can snag a better deal.