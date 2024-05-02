Key Takeaways Gaming PCs are more versatile, offering productivity chops alongside gaming without needing a separate device.

Gaming on a PC is cheaper in the long run due to a larger library of discounted games and free online services compared to paid subscriptions on consoles.

PC gamers also have access to a larger game library, along with the ability to emulate older titles for more gaming options than modern consoles.

'Gaming PC vs console' has been a topic of debate for several years now, and I don't see it changing any time soon. "Should I get a PC or a console?" is also the question I get asked the most these days, and I suspect it's because of the soaring hardware costs of putting together a good gaming PC. Well, I also believe it's because of the disastrous state of PC ports, but that's an entirely different topic which I'll save for another post.

One could argue by saying that it is entirely possible to build a "console killer" PC — or at least come pretty close for $600. To that I say, yes, you can indeed put together a budget gaming PC that's comparable to the modern gaming consoles, but I know I am not alone in saying that gaming PCs don't have to be as affordable as consoles.

5:21 Related 7 things a console does better than a gaming PC There are things to like about console and PC gaming, but the former has a lot going for it

Gaming PCs are more versatile

PCs can be used for more than just gaming

Close

While consoles are pushed in the market as the ultimate entertainment devices, the potential of a gaming PC extends far beyond the realm of entertainment. Gaming PCs are simply more versatile, which, on top of dishing out great performance for all your favorite games, can also transform into a productivity powerhouse. One can easily switch between productivity tasks and gaming on the fly, without the need for a separate device. With the right software, you can edit videos, design graphics, or even prepare presentations and use it for school work before you can get to your games.

Consoles lack this flexibility and are limited to entertainment purposes. They're great for porting you to virtual worlds, but they're simply not as versatile and practical as a gaming PC. As such, I don't have any qualms about recommending a more expensive gaming PC over consoles to someone who wants to work and play on a single machine. It's more of a practical investment than buying a console and using a separate machine for productivity.

Gaming on a PC is cheaper in the long run

A subscription to play online? No, thanks!

It is true that modern PC games aren't as affordable or cheaper than their console counterparts as they used to be, but a huge library of PC games is still pretty cheap compared to those on consoles. Not to mention, you'll also find more frequently discounted games on PC than consoles, as Steam and other third-party marketplaces often sell PC games at heavily marked-down prices. That inherently makes consoles more expensive in the long run, meaning you'll end up spending more money playing games on a console over the course of, say, a few years.

Another important aspect to consider is how PC gamers get to take advantage of free online services compared to the paid ones on consoles. PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo all demand a monthly paid subscription service for online gameplay, whereas PC gamers can access the same services and play with their peers on consoles without an additional fee. This also adds to the overall cost of owning and maintaining a gaming system, in my opinion, and it's certain to keep burning a huge hole in your wallet.

The game library difference

Backwards compatibility is a huge factor

The game library that's open to modern gaming consoles is quite remarkable, with both PS5 and Xbox Series X being backwards compatible with many previous-gen titles. That being said, even the collective number of games available on these consoles doesn't add up to what's available for PC gamers. There are simply too many games to count, and it's safe to say that you get access to the largest game library with a gaming PC.

The PC games library is quite extensive in itself, but it gets even better when you pull the emulation software into the mix. That's right, a PC can emulate the game library of most older titles without a hitch, further extending the range of game options. From classic retro titles to even modern games like 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,' are all playable on the PC. That's a huge advantage of gaming PCs, which makes it well worth the upfront cost of building them.

Related Where to download PC games for free (legally) Downloading free games doesn't have to be risky and illegal. Here are the best legit places to get old and new PC games for free

Gaming PCs are more powerful

Console titles use lower quality preset than what's available on PC

There's a lot of ground to cover while discussing differences between the performance and visuals of titles on gaming PCs and a console, but let me start off by saying that PC games are on a different level. What's considered the bare minimum for an optimum gaming experience on a PC is still somewhat of a luxury for console gamers, with games struggling to upscale to 4K resolution at 60FPS.

It's also worth pointing out that console titles use a lower quality preset than what's available to PC gamers. There are countless graphics comparisons out there proving how console titles have visuals similar to the “Medium” or “High” preset of their PC counterpart. It's also hard not to discuss ray-tracing while discussing the performance and visual wins for the PC, with more titles supporting it on PC than consoles. You have to cough up more money to reap all the performance benefits on a gaming PC, but it's well worth the asking price, in my opinion.

Future upgrades and customizations

Hard to argue against this one

Consoles might be a one-and-done purchase that makes them more lucrative among those who don't want to go through the hassle of picking or even choosing parts, but they also don't have an upgrade path. That means, your console will be obsolete in a few years, regardless of how powerful and capable it is right now. There's no such thing as "upgrading a video game console," as game developers will stop making games for it when the next-generation consoles hit the market. You don't have to worry about this as a PC gamer as you can always just upgrade your PC with newer parts, and continue using it without having to buy an entirely new machine.

Customization is another huge factor that makes PCs better and worth the additional asking price. Being able to pick and choose all the parts for your PC and making it standout from the rest is also what makes gaming PCs great. I can confidently say that my gaming PC is unique and looks different from what others may have. My PlayStation 5, on the other hand, looks and feels exactly the same as the one that millions of other users have in their living room or as a part of their gaming setup.

Powerhouse vs. plaything: Price is what you pay, value is what you get

The initial cost of building and owning a gaming PC might seem daunting compared to a console, but remember that you're investing in a future-proof powerhouse. PCs offer unmatched versatility, transforming from a gaming rig into a workstation for editing, design, or even professional use. The PC's game library also dwarfs consoles, with access to countless titles, genres, and independent developers. PCs also reign supreme in the performance department, delivering unparalleled graphics and smoother frame rates. Consoles are great, too, but a gaming PC is an investment that will pay off in versatility, longevity, and an unbeatable gaming experience.