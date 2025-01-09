PC building myths are a dime a dozen. The number and flavor of these myths might change over time, but each PC component has various persistent myths surrounding it. Browse Reddit, watch YouTube, or talk to a friend — you'll inevitably come across one or more of these "thumb rules," especially when you're about to build a new PC.

These myths aren't always harmful, but many PC builders take them to heart and end up spending way more on their new PC than they really need to. I get it; building a PC is a serious endeavor, and you want to be doubly sure of the components you buy, but it's possible to build a great PC without succumbing to the modern myths surrounding PC hardware.

8 Future-proof your PC to save money in the long term

This almost never works out

Close

Future-proofing is an oft-misunderstood concept that somehow keeps rearing its head whenever a new generation of CPUs or GPUs emerges. In a nutshell, it means buying more powerful hardware or more features than what you need right now so that you don't have to upgrade as often as you would otherwise, saving you money over the lifetime of your PC.

That reasoning might make sense on the surface, but it's often flawed. For starters, spending more on a feature like PCIe 5.0 graphics support, Wi-Fi 7, or Gen5 storage will prove wasteful since by the time the feature yields any tangible benefits in the future, you'll probably be due for another upgrade. At that point, you will buy more advanced hardware anyway, which would have become mid-range or even budget by that time. Hence, all you end up doing by "future-proofing" your PC is throwing money down the drain.

The argument for overspeccing for more performance by purchasing an overkill graphics card or high-end CPU is relatively more sensible but easily refuted, nonetheless. Suppose you buy the upcoming RTX 5090 with the hopes of making your PC last for years without an upgrade. Nvidia, however, will launch the RTX 6090 (or whatever it'll be called) for roughly the same price and with more AI-generated frames than ever before, making your RTX 5090 seem pointless, especially since you paid $2000 for it.

You'll also be used to owning the latest and greatest hardware and will feel compelled to upgrade to the most powerful components to stay in the same performance tier. With the current pace of hardware obsolescence, it makes more sense to buy mid-range hardware that satisfies your existing performance needs than to buy more power to "delay" upgrades.

7 360mm liquid coolers are the minimum for modern CPUs

Stop the propaganda against innocent air coolers