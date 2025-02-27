Summary GeForce RTX 5090 is priced at $1,999, which is difficult to find without scalpers.

When leaks began giving us an image of what the GeForce RTX 5090 would look like, we knew immediately that it was going to be expensive. Sure enough, the card went on sale for $1,999; that is, if you managed to find one that wasn't being scalped. Well, if you're not keen on dropping that much money on a GPU, you can instead buy a whole new PC equipped with a Radeon RX 9070 XT and still have $200 left over for some games.

Newegg prices a complete Radeon RX 9070 XT gaming PC at $1,799

As spotted by VideoCardz, Newegg is already listing gaming rigs equipped with the newest in AMD's tech, despite it not officially being announced. VideoCardz states that it managed to spot the following computers in the wild:

AVGPC: 9700X + RX9070XT: $1749 IBUY: 7800X3D + RX9070: $1799 IBUY: 9700X + RX9070: $1749 IBUY: 9900X + RX9070XT: $1949

It is refreshing to see that not all graphics card companies will price their GPUs at the $2,000 mark, but it does set a pretty worrying precedent for purchasing PC gaming hardware. I still remember a time when a $2,000 gaming PC would look like something out of NASA and could probably perform calculations for it to boot. Now, that amount of money feels like a good starting point if you want to get into the mid-range of gaming PCs. Maybe making the jump over from PC to console is not as far-fetched as I first thought.