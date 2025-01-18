We love our video games to death, so much so that we're willing to stretch ourselves to buy overpriced GPUs, additional consoles, and way more powerful hardware than we really need, simply to make games look pretty and smooth. What we also love doing (almost as much) is ranting about the things that are wrong with the gaming industry.

Whether you're a seasoned veteran or a newbie in the world of video games, you'll probably have at least one pet peeve that you wish would disappear overnight. While that might not happen, what we can do is rant some more about the worst trends in the gaming industry that should become a thing of the past in 2025.

7 Mandatory launchers and accounts for every game

How many launchers must we have?

I don't think anyone is unaware of the absurd number of launchers the average gamer needs to care about in 2025. There used to be a time when having Steam on your gaming PC was enough to buy and run every game you owned (and an even older time when you only needed the game disc, but I digress). Today, Steam and Epic Games Launcher aren't enough, you might also need Ubisoft Connect, Battle.net, the Xbox app, the EA app, and even GOG Galaxy and the Itch.io app.

Besides adding to the bloat on your PC and being buggy middleware half the time, these launchers are downright annoying whenever you carve out some time to just sit down and play a game. The more games you have on your PC, the more launchers you'll need to contend with. And things don't end there — every gaming company wants you to create a new account to access their games, all in order to collect precious data on you.

I loathe mandatory accounts whose passwords I need to remember, which flood my inbox with spam, and add to the overall hassle that PC gaming has now become. Companies want to keep gamers on their own launchers to save the revenue they would otherwise have to share with Steam, and also to upsell you more games than you ever needed or would be genuinely interested in. Bethesda shut down its launcher in 2022 in a welcome move, but gamers need other companies to follow suit, or at least attempt to.

6 Blatant anti-consumer policies

Corporates gonna corporate

I'm not one to pretend that video games are pure pursuits of artistic expression, unencumbered by the grim realities of economics and shareholder interests. The corporatization of video game publishers and studios has given rise to many profit-focused tactics and policies at the cost of creativity, innovation, and player interest.

Adding DRM systems like Denuvo to games long after the launch window, sometimes years later, is never a good look. It not only does little to prevent piracy at that stage, but tanks the performance for the majority of gamers. Then there is the mandatory PSN account linking fiasco by Sony that caused widespread uproar among PC gamers during the launch of Helldivers 2, as players in 177 countries (where PSN doesn't work) were locked out even after buying the game.

Sony backtracked on its decision, but the whole story left a bad taste in gamers' mouths, making it abundantly clear where the priorities of the industry lie. Many games still require an active internet connection, even for their single-player components. And I haven't even gotten into the rabbit hole of games randomly being delisted from online stores, locking them away from gamers who'd already paid for them.

5 Overly expensive microtransactions

There's no limit to greed