We've seen some incredible deals so far during Black Friday. But if you've been looking for a fitness-focused smartwatch, then Garmin's got you covered with this impressive deal on the Forerunner 745. This watch can handle pretty much anything you can throw at it, but it's mainly geared towards serious runners with its long battery life lasting up to seven days.

The Forerunner 745 delivers powerful health and wellness tracking features, excellent battery life, and fantastic durability. Now, for a limited time, you can score this watch at 38% off, dropping the price down to just $250 for a limited time. Of course, if you're looking for something a little more robust, you can always upgrade to the Fenix series.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 745?

As far as the Forerunner 745, you're getting a large 1.2-inch transflective MIP display protected by Cornin's Gorilla Glass. In addition, you get built-in sports apps for tracking workouts like running, swimming, cycling, and more. Of course, you'll be able to track all runs with multi-GNSS support, with the device providing excellent tracking features to keep you running at your peak.

Of course, if you've never worked out before, you can feel a little lost, but Garming's got your back with built-on onscreen animated workouts where you can learn everything from cardio, strength training, yoga, and more. With that said, it's also important to track other parts of your life as well, and the Garmin can easily do it with options to track metrics like stress and sleep.

Those that like to stay connected will be happy to know that the watch can receive messages and alerts from a connected smartphone, and there's even the option to download music to the device from popular services like Spotify. And if you're ever on the move and need to make a payment at a tap terminal, you can do so using your watch with Garmin Pay.

Overall, you're getting a fantastic watch here that's well worth it. That makes it an even more alluring smartwatch during this Black Friday deal that knocks $100 off, bringing the price down to its lowest yet. So if you're in the market for a new smartwatch, this Garmin is going to be a great option.