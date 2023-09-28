Garmin Epix (Gen 2) $700 $900 Save $200 One of the best Garmin smartwatches that you can buy is now being discounted by $200, dropping it down to its lowest price ever for a limited time. You won't find a better fitness-focused watch than the Epix, featuring excellent fitness, health, and wellness tracking abilities. $700 at Amazon $700 at Best Buy

Garmin products have consistently been featured in our list of best smartwatches and for good reasons. Garmin has consistently excelled when it comes health tracking abilities, along with offering phenomenal battery life that's well ahead of the competition. The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is one of the brand's top offerings, delivering a fantastic experience with its vibrant AMOLED display, rugged Titanium build, and wealth of fitness and wellness tracking features.

With that said, for a limited time, the Epix Gen 2 is being discounted down to its lowest price ever, with retailers Amazon and Best Buy both knocking 22% off its retail price, coming in at $700. If you've been in search of a fitness watch that can pretty much do it all, this is going to be the one for you. Just make sure to pick it up while you can at its discounted price.

What makes the Garmin Epix Gen 2 so great?

The Epix Gen 2 features a vibrant 1.3-inch AMOLED display with always-on technology that's protected by Sapphire. The bezel of the watch is made from Titanium, which is both light and durable against bumps and drops. When it comes to the battery life, the watch offers many modes that can prolong use, but in smartwatch mode, you can expect up to 16 days, and with the always-on display enabled, you can reach up to five days of use on a single charge.

The watch features impressive abilities like being able to track heart rate, sleep, and even stress. Garmin can even present all of this data with its unique Body Battery Energy Monitoring system. The Epix Gen 2 also features 30 built-in physical activity tracking programs, and can even provide animated tutorials for work-outs too. Those that like to hike and navigate the trails will be happy to know that the watch delivers excellent tracking capabilities with multi-GNSS, access to downloadable TOPO maps, ABC sensors, and more

Of course, since this is a smartwatch, you'll also be able to stay connected, receiving alerts and updates from your connected smartphone. Furthermore, you can also use the brand's Garmin Pay service to tap and pay for things while on the go. For the most part, this is going to be the most complete smartwatch out on the market right now, with its strengths weighted towards physical activity tracking and long battery life. If this all sounds great to you, be sure to pick this watch up for this discounted price while you can.