Garmin Epix (Gen 2) $700 $900 Save $200 One of the best Garmin smartwatches out right now with a sleek design that can last up to 16 days. $700 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

Garmin smartwatches are known for offering excellent health tracking features while also having incredible battery life. And that's why Garmin produces some of the best smartwatches out on the market right now. The company has an extensive lineup but if you're looking to purchase on the better models it offers, the Epix Gen 2 is going to be it. While this typically costs quite a bit, the watch is now on sale, and has dropped to its lowest price for a limited time, knocking $200 off retail.

What's great about the Garmin Epix Gen 2 ?

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 comes in at a larger size of 47mm and has a beautiful 1.3-inch AMOLED display that's protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass. The outer elements of the watch are protected using stainless steel and there's also a fiber-reinforced polymer on the rear with a with steel cover. The Epix Gen 2 gives users a more modern experience thanks to its touchscreen display, but can also be controlled using physical buttons. Garmin watches are known for their health and wellness tracking and this watch is no different, offering heart rate, sleep, and even stress tracking.

The watch can also track a wide variety of physical activities, and also supports GPS tracking, just in case you want a better look at your runs, or need help navigating a trail in the mountains. The watch also offers maps for over 2,000 ski resorts, and access to over 42,000 golf courses around the world. Of course, this is a smartwatch, so you will get notifications to your wrist through a connected smartphone, and have the ability to make contactless payments using Garmin Pay. Furthermore, you can download music from services like Spotify, Deezer and Amazon Music.

Why buy the Garmin Epix Gen 2?

The Garmin Epix Gen 2 is one of the top-end smartwatches that you can buy from the company and pretty much packs all the features you'd ever need. It also has a sleek design, with a nice and colorful AMOLED display, so you won't miss a beat even when under the harshest lighting conditions. This smartwatch does cost quite a bit, but Garmin has been known to offer excellent support. Plus for a limited time, the watch is $200 off, which is quite a steal, but if you want the best deal you're going to have to purchase it from Amazon. Although Best Buy does offer the watch at $200, its original price was listed at a $100 higher, so the discount won't be as sweet.