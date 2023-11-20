Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire $500 $900 Save $400 One of the best Garmin smartwatches you can buy right now. The device delivers when it comes to fitness and health tracking, and also has a beautiful and vibrant AMOLED screen. The watch can last up to 16 days on a single charge with normal use and is now priced well below retail at $400 off. $500 at Amazon

Black Friday's come early this year, and with it, we're seeing plenty of great sales on some of our favorite products like laptops, PCs, and more. But if you're looking to get a great deal on one of the best smartwatches out on the market right now, look no further than the Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition.

This watch delivers when it comes to features, and is built to last. Best of all, you can now save big with this deal that knocks $400 off retail, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. So be sure to grab it while you still can, because at this price, this deal won't last long.

What's great about the Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition?

If you're looking for a smartwatch that can do it all, the Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition is going to be for you. Although the watch is large, coming in at 47mm, you get a large 1.3-inch AMOLED display that's protected with Sapphire glass. In addition, the watch is extremely durable thanks to the stainless steel and fiber-reinforced polymer casing that's support by a steel rear back plate.

The watch can be navigated using the touchscreen display, or users can choose to engage with the physical buttons. This makes the watch extremely versatile, with options for when the environment cooperates and also when it doesn't. In addition to fitness tracking, the watch can also track heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep, and stress.

Those that like to go on runs or hikes will be happy to know that the watch is capable of detailed tracking thanks to its multi-band GNSS technology. The watch can also keep you on the right path maps for hiking, skiing, and even golfing. For music fans, Garmin offers download support for services like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Deezer. The watch can even accommodate tap payment systems, making it easy to pay for things while you're out and about.

Of course, since this is a smartwatch, messages and alerts will show up on the Epix Gen 2 when connected to a compatible smartphone. Overall, you're getting an incredibly solid and versatile smartwatch that really can handle anything you throw at it. For a limited time, you can grab this watch with a fantastic $400 discount that drops it down to its lowest price ever.