Garmin Epix Gen 2 $600 $900 Save $300 One of the best Garmin smartwatches you can buy that's packed with features, incredibly durable, and now comes in at a price that's $300 less during this early Black Friday deal. $600 at Amazon

Garmin makes some of the best smartwatches on the market, known for excellent durability, fantastic battery life, and top-tier health and wellness tracking. With that said, the Garmin Epix Gen 2 is an excellent choice thanks to its rugged design, beautiful AMOLED display, and battery life that can last up to 16 days. While this watch typically costs $900, it can now be had for much less thanks to a $300 discount that's only going to be around for a limited time.

What's great about the Garmin Epix Gen 2 ?

The Epix Gen 2 is going to be a larger smartwatch that comes in at 47mm and because of that has a large beautiful and vibrant display that measure in at 1.3-inches. Garmin watches are known for durability, and the Epix Gen 2 is no different, with a display protected with Corning's Gorilla Glass, stainless steel and fiber-reinforced polymer casing, and rear steel cover.

While the display on the watch is a touchscreen, there are also physical buttons to make navigation easier when in environments where touching the screen can be more difficult. The watch also offers plenty of sensors for health and wellness tracking, with the ability to keep tabs on heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep, stress, and more.

In addition, the watch can also track a variety of different physical activities with precision, with location tracking for runs or when hiking the mountain trails. Those that like to take it easy and relax with activities like skiing or golfing will be happy to know that the watch provides details for over 2,000 ski resorts and more than 42,000 golf courses. You also get access to music services like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer.

Of course, since this is smartwatch, you can stay connected with alerts for incoming calls and messages. Furthermore, you'll be able to make tap payments using the watch thanks to the brand's Garmin Pay system. As stated before, this watch is great if you're looking for something that can really do it all, and last over two weeks on a single charge. And you can now pick it up for $300 off for a limited time.