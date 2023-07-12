Garmin Epix (Gen 2) $600 $900 Save $300 One of Garmin's best smartwatches, coming in far under its retail price for Prime Day. $600 at Amazon

There have been some excellent Prime Day deals on Garmin smartwatches so far, but if you've been eyeing one of the company's best wearables, we've got the deal for you. As we enter into the final stretch of Prime Day, you can now get your hands on Garmin's Epix Gen 2 smartwatch for just $600, which is the lowest price we've seen to date. But be sure to pick up quickly, because once the day is over and Prime Day comes to a close, this sale's going to be over.

What's great about the Gamin Epix Gen 2 smartwatch?

The Epix Gen 2 is a robust watch, full of features, and also comes in a large 47mm size. With more space, comes a larger screen, with a 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, protected with Corning Gorilla Glass. The case of the watch is made from stainless steel and the rear case body is constructed from a fiber-reinforced polymer with a steel case back. In addition, to touch, the watch can be interacted with using various physical buttons, making it perfect when you're wearing gloves or in the water.

While sturdy construction is one important aspect of the Epic Gen 2, it also offers impressive health, wellness, sleep, and even stress tracking. This watch can really do it all, whether you're running a marathon, hiking in the forest, or snowboarding — it can track it and provide you metrics on some of the most important details about your physical activities that you would want to know about. Best of all, it can do this while lasting up to 16 days on a single charge.

Now, it wouldn't be much of a smartwatch unless it was able to keep you connected. And the Epix Gen 2 can deliver notifications from your smartphone, while also giving you the power to make contactless payments at compatible terminals with Garmin Pay. But details are where it really matters, and this watch even has a small LED flashlight, giving you easy access to illumination when you need it.

As mentioned before, this is a phenomenal deal that knocks hundreds off the price of the Epix Gen 2. We've seen low prices before, but nothing as low as this. So if you've been waiting on picking this watch up, now's the perfect time. Just be sure to grab it before Prime Day comes to an end.