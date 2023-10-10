Garmin Epix (Gen 2) $550 $800 Save $250 The Epix Gen 2 is one of the best smartwatches from Garmin and can be used by someone just starting out on their fitness journey or someone who's a full-blown professional. The watch offers impressive health, fitness, and wellness metics, and it can also be used to keep you connected in daily life. Right now, the Garmin Epix 2 drops to its lowest price ever, shedding $250 off its original retail price. $550 at Amazon

There are a lot of options when it comes to smartwatches, but if you're looking for the absolute best when it comes to health, fitness, and wellness tracking — you won't find better than Garmin Epix Gen 2. The rugged and feature-packed smartwatch is now down to its lowest price ever with this recent $250 discount during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event.

What's great about the Garmin Epix Gen 2?

The Epix Gen 2 features Titanium construction, a 1.3-inch AMOLED always-on display which is protected by a Sapphire screen that makes it highly resistant to scratches. The Epix Gen 2 delivers impressive battery life, with some of its longest performance numbers reaching up to 16 days of use on a single charge. Of course, this number can change depending on the modes used, but for the most part, you're going to go well beyond what you'd expect from a smartwatch with the Garmin.

While heart rate tracking is an important part of figuring out what's going on with your body, this watch also tracks blood oxygen saturation, respiration, and stress levels to provide users a more complete picture. The watch can be used to track a variety of work-outs like running and cycling. If you're unsure on how to proceed with a work-out, the watch can even provide guided animations that make it easy.

In addition, the watch can also provide map information for hikes in the wild to keep you on the right trail no matter where you are with multiple global navigation systems supports like GPS, GLONASS, Galileo. The watch also features an altimeter, barometer, and compass — and you can even take things further and download Topo maps for a more complete look at the surrounding terrain.

While it's nice to have all these different options when it comes to tracking and fitness solutions, the watch also excels at keeping you connected, with notifications and alerts from your connected smartphone. You can also use the Garmin Epix Gen 2 at mobile payments stations with Garmin Pay. Of course, all of this functionality usually costs quite a bit coming in at $800, but during this limited time sale you can save big, so be sure to grab it while you can. And if this isn't to you're liking, and you want some more options, be sure to check out these other great wearables that are on sale now.