Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Garmin Fenix 6 Pro $300 $600 Save $300 The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is one of the best premium rugged smartwatches, with military certification, fitness tracking, and more. $300 at Amazon

There are a lot of smartwatch options out there, but when it comes to battery life, Garmin stands above the rest, offering devices that can last days, weeks, and even close to two months on a single charge. If you've been contemplating getting yourself a new smartwatch, consider the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro, especially at its newly discounted price that knocks 50 percent off its retail price, bringing it down to just $300 for a limited time.

The Garmin Fenix 6 Pro is a relatively sleek looking watch that comes in all black and features a large 1.3-inch always-on color display. The watch features a case made from stainless steel and a silicone watchband that's both soft and durable. The Fenix 6 Pro features a number of activities that it can track, like running, biking, swimming, skiing, golfing, and plenty more. It can also provide relevant data during those activities like heart rate, pulse ox, and location by using its many sensors. Perhaps the most impressive part about the watch is that it can get up to 14 days on a single charge when used in smartwatch mode.

In addition, the watch also has support for GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo, just in case you want to go hiking in the wilderness. Using these satellite systems, it can provide accurate tracking while out on a trail or even if you've strolled off the path. You'll also have access to an altimeter, barometer, and electric compass for even more data while out on a hike. Best of all, the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro features built-in maps, giving you the ability to map out your trail and follow navigation instructions. Best of all, since it is a smartwatch, it can also keep you connected while you're on the go, with notifications from texts, emails, and other alerts coming from your connected smartphone.

If this all sounds interesting, you can purchase the watch at its discounted rate for a limited time. Be sure to make your purchase as soon as you can, because once the deal is gone, it won't be coming back.