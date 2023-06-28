Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar $380 $750 Save $370 A fantastic smartwatch that packs tons of features like health and wellness tracking, and can last up to 16 days thanks to its solar recharging capabilities. $380 at Amazon

You can't have a best smartwatches list without including some devices from Garmin. The company is known for building wearables that accurately track health and fitness metrics, while also providing amazing battery life, with most easily going weeks without a charge. The Fenix 6 Pro Solar is one of the best smartwatches you can purchase from the company, offering a large beautiful display, lots of features, and its solar recharging capability allows this device to work up to 16 days on a single charge. We've found a pretty special deal on the Fenix 6 Pro Solar that knocks 49% off its MSRP, which means you can now grab this smartwatch for a steal.

What's great about the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar?

The Fenix 6 Pro Solar features a large 1.3-inch transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display which is one of its most unique features, offering excellent readability under direct light, requiring no additional illumination from the display itself. This is one of the reasons that the watch is able to achieve such great battery life and if you are in a dark area, there's always a backlight that can illuminate the display for easy reading.

When it comes to health and fitness tracking, the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar packs a ton of sensors that allows it to track heart rate, pulse Ox, stress, and also sleep quality. Furthermore, you can also track a variety of different sports and fitness activities, while also using GPS to accurately easily navigate through a city, or make it safely through a mountain trail. You can even download your favorite songs to the watch from services like Spotify, Deezer, and others.

As you can imagine, since this is a smartwatch, you are going to get some smart features. The Fenix 6 Pro Solar is capable of connecting to a smartphone and relaying information to keep you connected while you're on the go. That means you'll receive alerts from your favorite apps, and can even checkout using contactless payment terminals with Garmin Pay. Overall this is a great smartwatch for those that want a fitness-focused device. Garmin is a company known to deliver on its products, and the Fenix 6 Pro Solar is no exception.

Why buy Garmin's Fenix 6 Pro Solar?

The Fenix 6 Pro Solar is an expensive smartwatch that's packed with features. Luckily, with this deal, you're going to get a sizable discount that knocks 49% off its MSRP. That means you'll save hundreds on this top-tier smartwatch and have a reliable and capable device for years to come. If you're someone that lives a more active lifestyle, this smartwatch is definitely right up your alley. So grab it while you can, because this a deal you won't want to pass up.