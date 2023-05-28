Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar $400 $750 Save $350 It is an absolute performer with plenty of health and fitness tracking capabilities. It can also last more than 14 days thanks to its solar charging feature. $400 at Amazon

Garmin makes some of the best smartwatches out there, offering incredible features, and known for excellent battery life that can have you going weeks on a single charge. The Fenix 6 Pro Solar Edition takes things up a notch by adding a solar charging into the mix, allowing you to further extend the watch's already great battery life by simply being outdoors and in the sun. The watch is typically priced at $750, but now for limited time, we're getting an impressive discount that knocks the price down to just $400.

What's great about the Fenix 6 Pro Solar Edition?

The Fenix 6 Pro Solar Edition features a 1.3-inch transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display that looks absolutely phenomenal under sunlight. This display is unique in that it offers easy readability under bright conditions without the need for a backlight. Of course, if you're in dark environments, the display is backlit, so you'll be able to see things just as clearly at night too.

The watch also offers plenty of health and fitness tracking, with sensors that can track your heart rate, pulse Ox, stress, sleep, and more. The watch also offers a variety of GPS tracking capabilities, allowing you to track your runs or navigate your through trails. While there's a lot of focus on health and fitness with Garmin smartwatches, we can't forget that this device will keep you connected, showing incoming notifications from a paired smartphone. In addition, the watch also has support for apps like Spotify and can even get you through checkout lines at the market faster with Garmin Pay, the company's contactless payment feature.

Why buy Garmin's Fenix 6 Pro Solar Edition?

Garmin builds an extremely solid product and perhaps the most unique feature about its smartwatches is that they last a really long time on a single charge, beating competitors out by miles. As mentioned previously, the Fenix 6 Pro Solar Edition takes this a step further, giving you the ability to charge your watch while you're out and about. While the solar charging won't fully charge up the watch, it can add some days, making it an extremely useful feature. The Fenix 6 Pro Solar Edition is now just $400 during the Memorial weekend sale.