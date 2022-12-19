Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire $350 $700 Save $350 The Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire offers incredible battery life coming in at two weeks with regular use, and can last even longer in specific modes. $350 at Amazon

While companies like Apple and Samsung have been producing better and better smartwatches, Garmin consistently manages to be included in "best smartwatch" lists because of its long-lasting and information-driven smartwatches. For the most part, Garmin's smartwatches, some of which can last weeks without a charge, are alluring, especially if you frequently like to adventure outdoors.

Now, one of the company's top-end units, the Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire, can be had for 50 percent off, bringing it down to just $350 for a limited time. The Garmin Fenix 6 Sapphire is an older model, but it still offers plenty under the hood and lots of features. It has a unique always-on 1.4-inch screen that can be read under direct light without any illumination from the watch itself.

Furthermore, the screen is protected with sapphire, which means it can handle scratches and scuffs much better than traditional materials. In addition, the watch can monitor health stats with its heart rate and Pulse Ox sensor. The watch also has a variety of sensors and antennas that make it ideal when tracking physical activities or even hiking out in the wilderness. You can even make wireless payments using the watch, thanks to Garmin Pay.

The best part of the watch has to be its battery life. The watch can sip battery in a variety of different modes, but in its base form with full functionality, it can last up to 14 days on a single charge. If you put it into expedition mode, it will last up to 28 days, while battery-saver mode will take it to 48 days, which is impressive. As mentioned before, this watch is now on sale, so if you've wanted to try a Garmin smartwatch, now is the time. Just be sure to purchase it directly from Amazon to get the discount.