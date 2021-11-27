Save up to $200 on Garmin rugged smartwatches with this early Cyber Monday deal

With Black Friday done and dusted, tech companies have shifted their attention to the next biggest annual shopping event: Cyber Monday. Although Cyber Monday falls on November 29, several companies have announced their deals early on. If you are looking to pick up a smartwatch or fitness tracker at a bargain price, Garmin is offering some sweet discounts on its popular watches, including the Fenix 6X Pro, Fenix 6S Pro, Fenix 6S, Instinct Solar.

The Fenix 6X Pro, the most premium in the series, is currently $207 off, dropping its original price down to just $493.

Garmin Fenix 6X Pro The Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is rugged, solar-powered smartwatch, offering a 1.4-inch display, up to 21 days of battery and built-in GPS. Buy from Amazon

The Fenix 6X Pro is a solar-powered rugged smartwatch. It offers a 1.4-inch sunlight-readable display, a heart-rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, grade-adjusted pace guidance, advanced sleep, and performance monitoring, built-in GPS, and up to 21 days of battery life.

The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro is down to just $450, a flat $200 discount from its maximum retail price. The Fenix 6S Pro sports a 1.2-inch always-on, sunlight-readable display. It offers pretty much the same features as the Fenix 6S Pro but has a smaller battery that lasts up to 9 days in Smart Mode.

Garmin Fenix 6S Pro The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro is rugged, solar-powered smartwatch, offering a 1.2-inch display, up to 9 days of battery and built-in GPS. Buy from Amazon

Similarly, the Garmin Fenix 6S is also off $200 and can be yours for $350. It’s a great deal considering the hardware on offer, which includes a 1.2-inch display, a rugged build, built-in GPS, solar charging, Pulse Ox sensor, and more.

Garmin Fenix 6S The Garmin Fenix 6S is rugged, solar-powered smartwatch. It features a 1.2-inch display, Pulse Ox sensor and up to 9 days of battery life. Buy from Amazon

Finally, Garmin’s rugged Instinct Solar is on sale for $250. That’s $150 off of its retail price of $400.

Garmin Instinct Solar The Garmin Instinct Solar is built for outdoor activities and can survive extreme weather conditions. Buy from Amazon

Available in a variety of colors and editions to choose from, the Garmin Instinct is built for outdoor activities and can survive extreme weather conditions. It packs heart rate and Pulse Ox sensors, has built-in GPS, and offers up to 9 days of battery life.