The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro is now $201 off during Amazon’s Prime Early Access event

If you’re in the market for a fitness wearable, there are lots of options available from numerous brands. But one company that stands out from the rest, with its unique technologies and rugged designs, is Garmin. Garmin has been producing activity-tracking wearables for quite some time, and while its products offer robust features, what really sets it apart from its competition is the ability to offer products that can last days, weeks, or sometimes even over a month on a single charge. With that said, Amazon is offering an excellent deal on the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro, knocking $201 off of its retail price.

The Garmin Fenix 6S Pro is a bit of a unique watch in Garmin’s lineup because it comes in a size that’s a bit more svelte and makes it look and feel similar to a normal watch. But that doesn’t mean it’s not feature-packed, making use of a 1.2-inch always-on sunlight-readable transflective color display that can last up to nine days on a single charge. The watch offers numerous activities that it can track, along with heart rate tracking and pulse oximetry for blood oxygen saturation.

As you can imagine, the watch does offer satellite navigation and tracking options and makes use of a compass, gyroscope, and barometric altimeter to give you more granular details when you are tracking fitness activities. Furthermore, the watch comes with topography and ski maps and Garmin Pay for contactless payment. Those that love music will be happy to know that Garmin watches do support streaming services and even offer space for offline downloads.

As mentioned previously, the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro is currently on sale for a limited time during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sales event. The wearable is being discounted by $201, taking it from $599.99 to $398. Currently, the website only has the sale price for the Rose Gold with White Band model available. There is also another variant that comes in black, but it wasn’t part of the promotion. If you are interested, you can purchase the watch using the link below.