Over the past decade, the smartwatch market has matured, and now, there are a wide variety of options available, for nearly every budget. If you're looking for some of the best smartwatch options out there right now, you've got a handful to choose from, but if you're looking for one of the best that can get close to three weeks of battery life on a single charge, the Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire is going to be the one to go with. While the Fenix 6X Sapphire retails at $750, you can now purchase it with a sizable discount, knocking 47 percent off, coming in at just $400.

The Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire is a rugged smartwatch that pretty much offers any feature that you can think of. It has a large 1.4-inch color display that is easily readable in bright conditions without a backlight. In addition to its strong stainless steel case, the watch has a sapphire crystal protecting the display, meaning it'll be fairly resistant scratches, even in the worst conditions. The Fenix 6X Sapphire also offers plenty of sensors to track your physical activities, heart rate, pulse ox, sleep, and more.

In addition, the watch also has support for GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, which means you can head to even the most remote parts of the world and expect it to track your activities. If you're out hiking on a trail, the watch can also keep track of important stats using its altimeter, barometer, and compass. With the included topographical maps, you'll always have a reference, when you're out and about. In addition to all its capabilities, the watch can also keep you connected, with notifications for messages and email when connected to a smartphone.

The Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire is watch that can do it all, and of course, that usually comes with a hefty price tag. But for a limited time, you can take advantage of this deal, which takes a huge chunk off its retail price, bringing it down to a more affordable $400 price tag. If this is just a bit too much for you, you can still get a lot of the feature with the Garmin Instinct Solar, which is now just $200.