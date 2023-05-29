Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Sapphire Edition $390 $750 Save $360 The Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire is an impressive smartwatch that not only packs a ton of features but can also last a couple of weeks on a single charge. $390 at Amazon

There are a lot of choices when it comes to wearables, but if you're looking for a smartwatch that offers something most others don't, then the Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Edition smartwatch is going to be a great choice. While the Fenix 6X Sapphire Edition packs plenty of health and wellness tracking features, its main draw is that it can last a couple of weeks without needing a charge. This is why Garmin's are frequently included and are considered to be some of the best smartwatches available. Although the Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Edition has an MSRP of $750, it's now on sale for a limited time, with the pricing being slashed to just $390, making this an incredible deal.

What's great about the Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Edition?

The Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Edition has a large 1.4-inch transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display that allows the watch to achieve its impressive battery ratings, while sacrificing very little when it comes to readability. You can expect increased durability thanks to the watch's use of fiber-reinforced polymer, metal casing and rear cover. Also, Garmin makes use of sapphire crystal to protect the display from scratches, which means you can worry less when out and about.

As you might expect from a smartwatch, the Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Edition provides plenty of tracking capabilities, being able to monitor things like heart rate, sleep, pulse Ox, stress, and more. The watch also offers a variety of fitness tracking capabilities, so whether you're into walking, cycling, running, or hiking, this watch can pretty much do it all.

In addition, it offers a variety of different sensors to track your hikes and runs, being able to keep up in even the harshest conditions to provide you with mapped out data of your adventure out, or, if you need help navigating a trail, it can also do that too. Since this is a smartwatch, you can expect to receive important notifications and alerts to your wrist, and can even make contactless payments using Garmin Pay.

Why buy the Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Edition?

The Garmin Fenix 6X Sapphire Edition is a great smartwatch, offering incredible features that you really won't find on other fitness focused watches. While the design might not be for everyone, it isn't garish by any means, and should work for all situations. While this watch typically retailed for $750, it can now be had for a fraction of its MSRP, coming in at just $390. So, if you've been keeping an eye out for a Garmin, this will be a great option. Or if you want something with solar, the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Solar Edition is also on sale during the Memorial weekend sales event.