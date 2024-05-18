Garmin's Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar Edition $700 $900 Save $200 A fantastic smartwatch that not only keeps you connected, but can also become your personal trainer with deep metrics about health, fitness, and wellness. Right now, you can score this watch for $200 off in the limited-time deal. $700 at Amazon

The smartwatch market is absolutely flooded in 2024, and there are more options to choose from than ever before. Whether you're looking for something more fashionable, or need something more functional — there's an option for everyone at nearly every budget. Of course, if you're someone that wants something durable, which offers lots of battery life, and can track all your fitness metrics, then a Garmin is going to be right up your alley.

Related Best smartwatches in 2024 If you are in the market to buy a new smartwatch then here are some good options to consider in 2024.

Garmin has been in the game for quite some time and has earned a reputation for offering some of the best fitness-focused smartwatches you can buy. That still holds true in 2024 and while you're getting the best, you're also paying the price. With that said, we're here to help, with this great deal that knocks $200 off this Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar Edition. If you're quick, you'll be able to get it for its lowest price ever for a limited time.

What's great about the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar Edition?

The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar Edition is a top-tier smartwatch that not only looks good but can also handle pretty much anything you can throw at it. It comes measuring 47mm, and features a 1.3-inch MIP display that's protected by sapphire crystal. Furthermore, its case is constructed using a titanium shell that's backed by fiber-reinforced polymer. All of this amounts to a watch that can take a beating but still remain ultra light and comfortable for everyday use.

Now, what makes this watch really special is that it offers plenty of battery life thanks to its included solar panel. The watch can run up to 22 days on a single charge, which means, you'll be getting plenty of use from the device once you take it off the charger. Of course, this is a smartwatch that's focused on fitness, so you'll be getting plenty of sensors that can accurately track your health, wellness, and fitness metrics.

Best of all, this watch can also become your personal fitness trainer, with morning reports that succinctly deliver the data you need to perform better. Furthermore, the watch also has built-in training guides that can help you with work outs like never before. In addition, you'll get multi-band GPS for the most accurate tracking from a watch you'll find, which is great if you're going off the beaten path to push yourself with some extra miles.

Not only do you get preloaded maps for navigation around towns and trails, but the watch can also help you out on golf courses and ski resorts too. You'll also be able to stay connected with a notification from your phone that goes directly to your wrist. And Garmin Pay will let you check out using the watch at compatible terminals.

Overall, the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar Edition is an absolute beast of a watch that really does it all and more. And for a limited time, you can score this watch for $200 less while this deal lasts. So get it while you can because this promotion won't last long. Or if you're looking to spend less, you can check out some of our favorite fitness trackers of 2024.