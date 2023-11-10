Garmin Fenix 7 Pro $600 $800 Save $200 A rugged smartwatch that goes unmatched when it comes to features and battery life. Thanks to solar recharging, the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro can last up to 37 days, which is absolutely fantastic. $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy $600 at Garmin

Garmin wearbales often get overlooked but are still some of the best smartwatches out on the market today if you're looking for something durable and feature-packed. The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar is a fantastic smartwatch option, providing an impressive set of features spearheaded by the device's excellent battery life that allows it to run up to 37 days on a single charge.

While this watch normally comes in at $800, we're now seeing a hefty discount that knocks 25% off the retail price. That means, for a limited time, you can save $200 on the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar. And since we're already in the holiday shopping season, you'll get extended return periods at Best Buy and Amazon that run into January. In addition, you can also take advantage of great financing options too.

What's great about the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar?

Perhaps one of the first things you'll notice about the Fenix 7 Pro Solar is that it's robust thanks to its large 47mm size, but also extremely durable thanks to its fiber-reinforced polymer case with a steel rear cover and bezel. If you have doubts, the watch has been tested thoroughly to withstand even the harshest conditions, with extreme resistance to shock, moisture, and heat.

Now as far as battery life goes, this is where the Fenix 7 Pro Solar sets itself apart from the competition, with battery life that can last up to 37 days on a single charge. It's able to achieve this number thanks to the built-in solar panel that can recharge the watch under direct sunlight. Those that love to hike will be happy to know that this watch has a built-in LED flashlight

In addition to the above, the watch offers plenty of health, fitness, and wellness tracking features with sensors for heart rate, blood oxygen, location, sleep, and more. Naturally, since this is a smartwatch, you're going to get connectivity options for smartphones, with the watch being able to receive alerts and messages when connected. Overall, this is one of those watches you have to experience to really understand. But at its discounted price, it's easier than ever to make that leap, so grab it while you can.