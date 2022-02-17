Garmin launches Fenix 7 series and Epix outdoor smartwatches in India

Garmin has expanded its wearable portfolio in India with the launch of the new Fenix 7 series and Epix. The lineup consists of the Garmin Fenix 7, Fenix 7 Solar, Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar, Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, and Garmin Epix.

Fenix 7 series

The Fenix 7 sports a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass DX layer on top. The watch is also available in Solar and Sapphire Solar editions. The Sapphire Solar variant has a more robust titanium build and sapphire screen for extra durability. The Solar models have a 54% larger solar surface increasing solar efficiency by 200%.

The Fenix 7 has more than 40 sports modes, including running, biking, rowing, skiing, golfing, surfing, indoor climbing, and more. The watch comes equipped with all the standard health features, including 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking, sleep tracking, and more. In addition, it also offers respiration tracking, which shows your breathing activity throughout the day, and body battery energy monitoring, which uses heart rate, stress, and sleep data to gauge your energy level.

The watch claims to provide up to 18 hours of battery life in the smartwatch mode, up to 57 hours in GPS mode, and up to 57 days in battery saver mode. The Solar mode gives an additional 4 days (total 22 days) of battery life in smartwatch mode and extra 16 hours (total 73 hours) in GPS mode.

Fenix 7X

The Fenix 7X has a slightly bigger 1.4-inch display and features a titanium case with Gorilla Glass DX. The Fenix 7X has the same specifications and heath features as the Fenix 7 series but has better battery life. Garmin says the watch lasts up to 28 days / 37 days (with solar power) in smartwatch mode, up to 89 hours / 122 hours in GPS-only mode, and up to 90 days/ 1 year in Battery Saver mode.

Epix

Finally, the Garmin Epix (Gen 2) sports a 1.3-inch Always-on display and is available in stainless steel and titanium variants. The steel model has Corning Gorilla Glass DX protection, while the titanium model has a sapphire screen.

In terms of health features, the Epix offers wrist-based heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, respiration tracking, stress and sleep monitoring, body energy tracking, and more. It comes preloaded with activity profiles for trail running, swimming, running, biking, hiking, rowing, skiing, golfing, surfing, indoor climbing, and more. In addition, the watch also offers animated workouts and HIIT workouts, including AMRAP, EMOM, Tabata, and more.

The Garmin Epix supports GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO. It also packs an altimeter for elevation data, a barometer for weather monitoring, and a 3-axis electronic compass.

The smartwatch provides up to 16 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and 42 hours in GPS mode.

Pricing & Availability

The Garmin Fenix 7 series and Garmin Epix will be available at the following prices:

Fenix 7: ₹67,990

Fenix 7 Solar: ₹82,990

Fenix 7 Solar Sapphire: ₹93,990

Fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: ₹98,990

Garmin Epix: ₹89,990

The smartwatches will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Amazon, Tata Cliq, Tata Luxury, Decathlon stores, and Garmin’s brand stores starting today.