Over the past 72 hours, we've seen some incredible deals on PCs, laptops, SSDs, CPUs, and more during Black Friday weekend. With the holiday shopping season in full effect, we're also getting new deals with the start of Cyber Monday, and you won't want to miss this deal if you're looking to pick up a new smartwatch.

Garmin is known for making durable and long-lasting wearables, and the Garmin Fenix 7S is just that, providing up to 11 days of use on a single charge, with a beautiful display, and plenty of health tracking features. Right now you can score this watch with a fantastic discount that drops the price by $250.

What's great about the Garmin Fenix 7S?

Unlike other Garmin smartwatches that come in large sizes, the size of the Fenix 7S is more reasonable with a case size of 42mm and a display that measures at 1.2 inches. You get extreme durability here with a steel bezel, fiber-reinforced polymer case, and steel rear cover. The watch has also been tested and can withstand even the harshest condition with resistance to heat, moisture, the occasional bump here and there.

When it comes to battery life, you're going to be getting up to 11 days of use on a single charge, and of course, plenty of tracking features to keep you in the know about your body and fitness metrics. The Fenix 7S delivers by having sensors that can track heart rate, blood oxygen, location, sleep, and more. There's even a built-in sports app with tracking for physical activities like running, hiking, biking swimming, and so many more.

Multi-GNSS support delivers extremely accurate mapping data for a wide range of activities, so you can feel confident about your location. Furthermore, the watch also provides access to Topographic maps for multiple continents, with easy access to updated maps that can be directly downloaded to the watch. Naturally, this is a smartwatch, so you can receive alerts and messages to the watch from a connected smartphone.

You can even download music from popular services like Spotify, and make mobile payments using the watch at supported terminals, As you can see, this watch really can do it all. So if you've been looking for a smartwatch that packs a punch but is also on sale, this deal on the Garmin Fenix 7s is going to be right up your alley.