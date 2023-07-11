Garmin fenix 7S Sapphire Solar $600 $900 Save $300 A fantastic smartwatch that not only offers tons of features, but it's also priced well below retail with this fantastic Prime Day deal. $600 at Amazon

The Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar is one of the best smartwatches out there, but unfortunately, because of its sky-high price, it's usually kept off a lot of "best of" lists. During Prime Day, the Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar is getting a hefty discount that knocks $300 off, dropping its price down to a more manageable $600.

What's great about the Garmin Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar?

The Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar features a 1.2 transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display with a solar panel that can extend the watch's battery life, providing up to 14 days of use on a single charge. While you can interact with the display using touch, there are also dedicated hardware buttons too. Furthermore, the display is protected using Sapphire, which means it'll be extremely durable and resistant to scratching.

The Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar offers plenty of fitness, wellness, and health tracking thanks to sensors that can track heart rate, pulse Ox, stress, sleep, and more. In addition to built-in activities, the watch can track your position using GPS, keeping you on the right path whether you're running around your neighborhood or in the mountains. You can also download music to the watch, just in case you want to leave your connected smartphone at home.

Since it is a smartwatch, when you do have a smartphone connected, you can receive alerts for calls, messages, and more. The Fenix 7S Sapphire Solar can also make market checkouts easy with mobile payment capabilities using Garmin Pay. For the most part, this is a phenomenal watch, especially if you're looking for something that can track all your fitness activities. So, if you've been looking for a capable fitness smartwatch, be sure to grab this deal while it lasts.