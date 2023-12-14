Garmin fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar $800 $1000 Save $200 The Garmin fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar is a multi-sport GPS watch with a 1.4-inch display and a host of health, wellness, and activity tracking features. While it's typically priced at $999.99, you can now score this deal that drops the price down to $799.99. $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

Garmin smartwatches are known for their rugged design, excellent battery life, and fantastic health and activity tracking features. For these reasons, Garmin wearables are highly regarded and regularly considered to be some of the best smartwatches available. With that said, the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar Edition is now being discounted, knocking 20% off from its retail price, bringing it down to $799.99 for a limited time.

What's great about the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar Edition?

The Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar Edition is a fantastic smartwatch that features a rugged design with a case size that comes in at 51mm, and is made from fiber-reinforced polymer that's surrounded by a Titanium bezel. In addition, you also get great excellent scratch resistance thanks to the display's Sapphire crystal.

The watch also has a large 1.4-inch MIP display with a solar charging panel that can power the device for up to 37 days. For the most part, the battery life is impressive, easily crushing the competition from the likes Apple and Samsung. Since this is a Garmin watch, you're also going to get an array of sensors for tracking heart rate, sleep, stress, and physical activities.

In addition to the above, the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro can be used to seamlessly keep in touch, with the watch capable of receiving messages and alerts from a connected smartphone. If all of that wasn't enough, it also manages to deliver something unique, with a LED flashlight that can be used for on the fly illumination.

With that said, if you're looking at a watch that can really do it all, the Garmin Fenix 7X Pro is going to be for you. You can now score this deal that knocks $200 off for a limited time. You can also take advantage of financing options and an extended return policy that will be in effect for the rest of the holiday shopping season.