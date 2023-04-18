Source: Garmin Garmin Forerunner 245 Music $220 $350 Save $130 The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is a compact sports watch that packs plenty of activity and health-tracking features. In addition, it can sync your music from Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer, allowing you to listen to all your favorite tunes without having your smartphone with you. $220 at Amazon

Garmin is known for its smartwatches that have excellent fitness and health tracking capabilities. But perhaps what it's best known for is making wearables that can last, with many going several days on a single charge, and some lasting several weeks. That's why you'll consistently see Garmin's products listed among the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers that you can buy. For a limited time, you can score an excellent deal on the Forerunner 245 Music, with the current promotion knocking $130 off its retail price.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 Music features a 1.2 inch MIP display, providing incredible clarity in bright conditions, while also extending battery life for the watch, providing up to seven days of use on a single charge. The watch is durable, while also being lightweight, coming in at only 38.5 grams. You'll get extensive health and fitness tracking options, with activity tracking for runs, walks, swims, and more. The watch also features GPS, giving you the ability to track your runs, so you can check to see your progress.

The Forerunner 245 Music can also track heart rate, sleep, and other metrics. There are even built-n tools that will help you achieve the peak performance you are looking for when on a run or even when you're training. Best of all, you can download music to the watch, with services like Spotify, Deezer, and Amazon Music being supported. Now it wouldn't be much of a smartwatch if didn't have the ability to receive notifications from your smartphone, keeping you up to date with your latest emails, texts, and more.

If interested, you can now purchase the Aqua colorway for $130 off for a limited time. If you don't like the color, you're in luck, as you can simply swap it out for one of your choosing. Just make sure you pick up a watch band that's 20mm wide and you'll be set.