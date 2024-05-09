Garmin Forerunner 255 $250 $350 Save $100 Start your fitness journey on the right foot with this Garmin smartwatch that's now $100 off for a limited time. $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

There's a reason why Garmin smartwatches are at the top of everyone's lists, offering some of the best fitness-focused products on the market in 2024. The brand's wearables are durable, track a ton of health and fitness data, and can last weeks on a single charge. Best of all, there's a watch for every budget, which makes it easy to get started on your fitness journey.

With that in mind, we've managed to find a great deal on Garmin's Forerunner 255 smartwatch. This popular smartwatch covers pretty much all the bases, and comes in at a relatively affordable price tag. The Forerunner 255 normally has a price that sits at around $350. But for a limited time, you can score an awesome discount that drops the price by $100, which is also the lowest price we've seen for this model.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 255?

When it comes to the design, you're going to get a relatively understated look with the Garmin Forerunner 255. Despite this, the watch can really handle anything you throw at it, with its durable outer shell made from a fiber-reinforced polymer, and a display that's covered and protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass.

The screen is really what makes the Garmin tick here, as it is a transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display that comes in at 1.3 inches. What's special about this display is that it doesn't require a lot of power to display the information, and makes excellent use of surrounding light sources, which means it doesn't require a backlight under the right circumstances.

So, if you're outdoors or even in an office, this screen will look clear and vibrant, making it hyper-efficient in day to day use. This is what allows the watch to achieve its jaw-dropping battery life, which at its peak, can reach up to 14 days of use. Now, if you compare this to the Apple or Samsung Galaxy Watches, which can only achieve around 3 days max, you're looking at a world of difference.

Garmin also offers some excellent tools on its smartwatches, with a variety of different sensors that are meant to track your heart rate, steps, location, and more. The Forerunner 255 makes use of multi-band GNSS, which ensures that you'll be able to track your runs or hikes, no matter where you're located. The best part about this location tracking is that it can be utilized by friends and family to keep tabs on your location.

Now, this wouldn't be a proper smartwatch without connectivity, and rest assured, you can receive notifications for the watch from a connected device, making it easy to keep up with your messages and alerts at a glance. Furthermore, Garmin has its own payment technology that will allow you to tap to pay at supported terminals, which is convenient if you don't like to get out of your wallet.

Overall, this is a really great smartwatch that's packed with features and doesn't break the bank. So if you've been thinking about buying one or upgrading from a current model you own, now's going to be a great time to shop. So, get this deal while you can. And if you're looking for something a bit more modest in price, check out some of our fitness tracker recommendations.