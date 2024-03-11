There are a lot of great smartwatch options in 2024. But if you're looking for one that puts focus on fitness and health, you're going to want to go with a Garmin. The Forerunner 255 is a fantastic option as it has a great display that can be read under direct sunlight without any degradation to quality, impressive tracking features, and best of all, can last up to 14 days on a single charge. While this watch normally comes with a price tag of $349.99, it can now be had for much less, with a 29% discount that knocks $100 off for a limited time.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 255?

The Forerunner 255 delivers with its 1.3-inch transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display which is great when under bright sunlight as it can look absolutely fantastic with crisp lettering and bright colors. Best of all, thanks to this technology, you get a display that sips battery, which allows the watch to last up to 14 days with regular use. In addition, you get a durable exterior with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on the display for protection, and a casing made from fiber-reinforced polymer.

When it comes to health and tracking features, the Garmin comes with a number of sensors that can track your heart rate, sleep, stress, and more. In addition, the Forerunner 255 also utilizes multi-band GNSS, ensuring that you'll have the most accurate tracking possible when you're on the go. So, whether you're jogging in your neighborhood or out in the forest, you can feel confident that your sessions will be tracked accurately.

Of course, as a smartwatch, you can also stay connected with instant alerts from your phone that come up as notifications on your wrist. There's also Garmin Pay, which makes it easy to pay at your local markets and stores without having to pull out your wallet. In addition to all of the above, you get live monitoring services that allows you friends and family members to see your position when wanted. You also get quick access to your emergency contact list and the ability to send a text in an instant, just in case you feel unsafe.

This smartwatch really does offer the complete package, with impressive tracking features, along with excellent battery life. Garmin is the industry leader when it comes to health and fitness devices, and this recent discount on the Forerunner 255 makes it an absolute steal. So be sure to grab it while you can because this deal won't last long. If you need something a little more affordable, you can also check out our fitness tracker recommendations as well.