Source: Garmin Garmin Forerunner 255 $299 $350 Save $51 The Garmin Forerunner 255 provides a wealth of health and wellness tracking features without breaking the bank. $299 at Amazon

Garmin's been creating its own lane by delivering excellent fitness wearables that not only track your fitness and health, but also posses the ability to last several days, sometimes, several weeks on a single charge. The Garmin Forerunner 255 is excellent example of this, providing a wealth of tracking features, while lasting up to 14 days on a single charge. The 46mm variant of the watch in Slate Gray has received a temporary discount, knocking the price down to just $299 for a limited time.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 255?

The Garmin Forerunner 255 has an excellent 1.3-inch transflective memory-in-pixel (MIP) display that can be seen without a backlight in bright conditions. The exterior is durable thanks to a casing made from fiber-reinforced polymer and a screen that's protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3. As mentioned before, you get up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode on a single charge.

The Forerunner 255 provides lots of different features when it comes to health and fitness tracking, with heart rate tracking, pulse ox numbers, stress and sleep values and more. Of course, you can track a number of different physical activities like walking, running, hiking, swimming, and many others. The watch also offers GPS, so it can fully map you activities when outdoors.

And since this is smartwatch, you'll be able to stay connected, receiving alerts and notifications on your wrist from your compatible smartphone. Garmin also offers contactless payment through the watch, making it easier to get through busy checkout lines.

Why buy the Garmin Forerunner 255?

The Garmin Forerunner is for the person that wants a more comprehensive tracking experience when it comes to fitness and wellness. There are some smartwatches out there, but the Forerunner 255 strikes a good balance, walking the fine line between fitness tracker and smartwatch.

And if all of that wasn't enough, we go back to battery life, with the watch offering up to 14 days on one charge. This is unheard of when it comes to something like an Apple Watch. So if you've been looking to get yourself a watch that can do it all, the Garmin Forerunner 255 is a great one, especially at its promotional price of $299 also includes 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.