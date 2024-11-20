Garmin Forerunner 55 $150 $200 Save $50 The Garmin Forerunner 55 is an affordable smartwatch that packs tons of features aimed at those who want to track their health and fitness metrics. Right now, you can grab this watch for just $150, the lowest price we've seen. $150 at Amazon

There are a lot of different smartwatches out on the market, which can make it hard to choose one if you really don't know what you're looking for. While most folks will gravitate towards an Apple Watch or something from Samsung or Google, we think Garmin is the way to go if you want something that's built with fitness and health tracking in mind.

Naturally, Garmin has a large assortment of smartwatches, but if you're just starting out and want something reliable and feature-packed, the Forerunner 55 is going to be the way to go. Not only can it do what you need it to do, but it's also quite compact and light, which is great if you're looking to keep it on your wrist at all times.

While the Garmin Foreummer 55 is normally priced at $200, it can now be had for much less, with a discount that knocks 25% off, dropping the price to just $150 in this early Black Friday deal. This is the best price we've seen on this watch, which means if you've been looking for something affordable, now's a good time to pick this one up.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 55?

The Forerunner 55 has a clear and easy to read screen and is extremely comfortable on the wrist, weighing in at just 37 grams. It offers up to two weeks of battery life on a single charge and can also track your daily metrics, providing powerful insight into your fitness and stress levels.

In addition to a heart rate sensor, it also has GPS, allowing you to track your runs or walks. The watch can also help you train with built-in activity profiles and Garmin Coach. Furthermore, the watch can also keep you informed, with notification alerts from a connected smartphone.

You can also expand the abilities of the watch when needed by visiting Garmin's Connect IQ Store, which will offer new apps, watch faces, and more. Overall, this is a simple smartwatch that's focused on fitness and can get things done. Best of all, it doesn't cost all that much right now thanks to a special discount that drops it down to just $150.