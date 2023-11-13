Garmin Forerunner 745 $225 $500 Save $275 A smartwatch that's aimed at runners with extensive tracking features and up to one week of battery life. The Forerunner 745 is durable and feature-packed. Although it normally retails for $500, it can now be had for much less, with this deal that knocks up to 55% off for a limited time. $225 at Amazon

There are a lot of great smartwatches out there, but this is the model you want to get if you're looking for a device that's durable, delivers long battery life and comes packed with features. The Garmin Forerunner 745 is a favorite with runners, and while it normally costs $499.99, you can now purchase it for far less, with this recent deal knocking 55% off, bringing it down to just $225 for a limited time.

What's great about the Forerunner 745?

The Forerunner 745 features a 1.2-inch Memory in Pixel (MIP) display, which looks good in most lighting conditions and also allows the watch to provide its remarkable battery life that comes in at up to seven days. While the watch is quite durable thanks to its shape and construction, you're also going to get lots of features like fitness tracking for cycling, running, triathlon, and more.

What makes this watch great is that it can use the sensors to really give you a sense of your performance. The watch can measure your heart rate but also provide important information like cadence, stride length, ground contact time, and more. Of course, with multi-GNSS support, you can track your runs in the city streets or in the mountains. In addition, the watch can also track sleep and stress metrics.

WIth the provided internal storage, users can download up to 500 songs from popular services like Spotify for listening while on the go, and also get conactless payment using Garmin Pay. Overall, you're getting a watch that's packed with features and right now, comes priced in well below retail, making it a no-brainer purchase if you're looking to get a smartwatch that offers a lot of value.