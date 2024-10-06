Garmin Forerunner 945 $240 $500 Save $260 The Forerunner 945 is one of the best smartwatches sold by Garmin for runners. It offers a wide range of features for health and fitness tracking, an impressive display, and excellent battery life that can last up to two weeks. Best of all, it's now just $240, which is 52% off its original retail price. $240 at Woot

Garmin makes some of the best fitness trackers and smartwatches on the market. Not only do they offer wearables with rugged designs, but you also get plenty of great health and wellness tracking features. Furthermore, the real highlight of most of Garmin's products is going to be all about the long battery life. While times can vary, many of Garmin's products can easily outlast wearables from Apple and Samsung.

Related Best smartwatches in 2024 If you are in the market to buy a new smartwatch then here are some good options to consider in 2024.

With that said, we're now seeing a great deal on this Garmin Forerunner 945, which is priced well below its original retail price of $499.99, with a 52% discount that drops it down to just $239.99. This is one of the best prices we've seen for this smartwatch, so we encourage you to grab it while you can if you've been looking for a smartwatch that excels in fitness tracking.

What's great about the Garmin Forerunner 945?

Source: Garmin

When it comes to this watch, you're getting a 1.2-inch MIP display which looks great under natural light. More importantly, this is the technology that allows the Forerunner 945 to obtain its amazing battery life, lasting up to two weeks on a single charge. Furthermore, the fiber-reinforced polymer casing provides added durability and also makes the watch extremely lightweight, coming in at just 50 grams.

In addition to the case, the screen also offers some great protection from bumps and drops, thanks to the use of Corning's Gorilla Glass. Of course, if you want to take this watch with you on a swim, you can easily do so, as the watch is rated to survive in up to 50 meters of water. The Forerunner 945 also packs a variety of different sensors that are meant to track all aspects of your life, with the ability to track your physical activities, sleep, stress, and more.

You can also use the built-in activities to track and train, and since this watch does cater to runners, there's also the ability to see more advanced metrics that can help you on your runs. The watch does support multi-GNSS, which provides the most accurate location tracking, and also offers full color maps directly on the watch to keep in the loop when it comes to your surroundings.

Of course, since this is a smartwatch, you'll be able to stay in touch with alerts from a connected device like a smartphone, and you'll also be able to make payments at compatible terminals using Garmin Pay. You really can't go wrong with this watch at this price, so grab it at this fantastic price while you still can.